In Egypt, Dior showcases many colours of fashion

A model presents a creation at the Christian Dior fashion show at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the outskirts of the twin city of Egypt's capital on 3 December. (AFP)

French fashion house Dior on Saturday held its first show at Egypt's ancient Giza pyramids, presenting its 2023 fall men's collection in the shadow of the millennia-old tombs.

Dwarfed by the vast Giza necropolis, their imposing ridges illuminated by white light for the show, models showcased the collection titled "Celestial".

Saturday's show was the second by a European fashion house to use Ancient Egyptian heritage sites as a backdrop this year.

In October, Italian designer Stefano Ricci showcased his most recent collection at the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor.

From the Christian Dior fashion show at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis. (AFP)

Egypt's Giza necropolis, just west of the capital Cairo, has in recent years played host to ever-grander events, including pop concerts and contemporary art exhibitions, as the North African country seeks to project a revitalised image to draw in new tourism and business.

Media entrepreneur Amy Mowafi said events like Dior's "put Egypt on the map as a new hub for creativity and design" where creators can draw on "seven thousand years of inspiration."

During the Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, the label had turned heels and corsets as a sort of "ironic power dressing" for its spring-summer 2023 collection.

Talking about the Paris show, Dior's womenswear designer Maria Grazia Chiuri had said the corsets, crinolines and other historical items, inspired by 16th-century French queen Catherine de Medici, remained modern and functional despite their appearance. "The idea that amused me was that there are elements in the clothes that create a regal imagination," Chiuri had told AFP ahead of the show.

