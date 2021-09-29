Advertisement

In Dior world, bright, shiny colours rule

In Dior world, bright, shiny colours rule

On the second day of the Paris Fashion Week, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presented a collection inspired from Dior archives

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 29.09.2021  |  07:03 AM IST
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri's spring/summer 2022 collection evoked a dream world, full of bright shades.
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri's spring/summer 2022 collection evoked a dream world, full of bright shades. (REUTERS)
The Dior womenswear spring-summer 2022 collection, which was presented on 28 September during the Paris Fashion Week, was a tribute to former designer Marc Bohan, the man behind the iconic 1961 ‘Slim Look’ collection.
The Dior womenswear spring-summer 2022 collection, which was presented on 28 September during the Paris Fashion Week, was a tribute to former designer Marc Bohan, the man behind the iconic 1961 ‘Slim Look’ collection. (AFP)
Handbag creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior workshop ahead of the spring/summer 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection show.
Handbag creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior workshop ahead of the spring/summer 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection show. (REUTERS)
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri (centre) gave a contemporary spin to Bohan’s slim using bold-colour blocking.
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri (centre) gave a contemporary spin to Bohan’s slim using bold-colour blocking. (REUTERS)

