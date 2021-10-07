advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > I never let fashion trends dictate my work, says J.J. Valaya

I never let fashion trends dictate my work, says J.J. Valaya

The designer's 'Rumeli' collection, presented at the ongoing FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, celebrates his ‘forever love’, the spice and silk routes 

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 07.10.2021  |  06:21 PM IST
Inspired by the Turks and Balkans, the collection explores the Spice and the Silk Routes, Talking to Lounge, Valaya said, ‘There’s so much to explore in those routes… so much culture, inspiration. That's why you will see me doing more work inspired by that region. I have never let fashion trends dictate my work.'
(Courtesy JJ Valaya)
The cholis have eye-catching designs with illusion yokes, tie-up backs, flirty, sheer, puffed sleeves with ornate cuffs.
(Courtesy JJ Valaya)
Using fine threadwork and metalwork with motifs incorporated from the Ottoman Empire but expressed in an Art Deco manner, the collection offers some functional pieces as well. Valaya said he's working on a project that ‘bridges the gap between couture and ready to wear’.
(Courtesy JJ Valaya)
The collection's colour palette moved from neutral ivory, ecru and beige to strong tones of red, then on to teal, navy, deep cobalt, jade, sun yellow and shades of brown.
(Courtesy JJ Valaya)

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    07.10.2021 | 06:21 PM IST

