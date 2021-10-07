I never let fashion trends dictate my work, says J.J. Valaya

Inspired by the Turks and Balkans, the collection explores the Spice and the Silk Routes, Talking to Lounge, Valaya said, ‘There’s so much to explore in those routes… so much culture, inspiration. That's why you will see me doing more work inspired by that region. I have never let fashion trends dictate my work.'
(Courtesy JJ Valaya)
The cholis have eye-catching designs with illusion yokes, tie-up backs, flirty, sheer, puffed sleeves with ornate cuffs.
(Courtesy JJ Valaya)
Using fine threadwork and metalwork with motifs incorporated from the Ottoman Empire but expressed in an Art Deco manner, the collection offers some functional pieces as well. Valaya said he's working on a project that ‘bridges the gap between couture and ready to wear’.
(Courtesy JJ Valaya)
The collection's colour palette moved from neutral ivory, ecru and beige to strong tones of red, then on to teal, navy, deep cobalt, jade, sun yellow and shades of brown.
(Courtesy JJ Valaya)