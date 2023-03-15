I go for more easy, comfortable looks over what’s trending: Rashmika Mandanna The actor, who's just been announced India’s first brand advocate by Onitsuka Tiger, talks about the brand association and her personal style /fashion/trends/i-go-for-more-easy-comfortable-looks-over-what-s-trending-rashmika-mandanna-111678814722224.html 111678814722224 story

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger has announced actor Rashmika Mandanna as India’s first brand advocate.

“I am extremely excited to be associated with a brand like Onitsuka Tiger; their unique, minimalistic contemporary collection completely resonates with my fashion choices,” Mandanna, who was the showstopper for designer J.J. Valaya at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week, in collaboration with FDCI, told Mint Lounge after the announcement on 14 March. "I’m excited to see how our synergies merge and unfold that will allow me to showcase all aspects of my personality through their fashion forward styles and silhouettes."

Mandanna was also present at Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2023 showcase at the Milan Fashion Week earlier this year.

In an interview with Lounge, she talks about the brand association and her personal style. Edited excerpts:

What makes the Onitsuka association a good fit for you?

Onitsuka Tiger has a perfect blend of modern and traditional aesthetics, and their contemporary collection completely resonates with my sartorial sense, unique, minimalistic and artistic. They offer Japanese minimalism, which is a combination of style and comfort, exactly what I look for in my outfits.

What do you look for in clothes when shopping?

I like a perfect balance of being vibrant, bold, fashion-forward and comfortable.

How has your personal style evolved?



I definitely think my relationship with style has evolved over the years. Sometimes it is good to make a style statement with your fashion choices but I also feel I have become much kinder to myself now as I find myself going for easy and comfortable looks over what’s trending.

What's your approach to dressing up? Are you a minimalist or a maximalist?

I am a minimalist to the core, and I truly believe in comfortable fashion.

