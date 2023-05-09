How to rock jewellery like Ranveer Singh Designers and stylists suggest ways for men to make accessories work with every outfit /fashion/trends/how-to-rock-jewellery-like-ranveer-singh-111683438412368.html 111683438412368 story

For the recent Tiffany's store opening in New York, actor Ranveer Singh accessorised his outfit it with two brooches from the brand

Actor Ranveer Singh was recently in New York for the launch of Tiffany & Co.'s store. Wearing a white suit and jewellery, from two chains to brooches from the brand, of course, Singh showed at the event how to lift a simple outfit with statement accessories.

We asked a panel of experts from the fashion world to suggest ways of enhancing casualwear and formalwear with the help of jewellery, and this is what they had to say.

Pearl Uppal, the creative director and founder of the couture label Talking Threads, says when it comes to jewellery styling, "I mix classic and modern styles, with a focus on self-expression and personal style of the wearer. In wedding jewellery, I love the sarpech for the groom’s safa or turban, and necklaces such as single or layered strings of pearl, uncut diamonds, or gemstones."

Traditional thinking has for way too long dictated that jewellery should remain subdued for men, otherwise it can come across flamboyant or too feminine, says Uppal. "This cultural norm is not indicative of the interesting and extensive history of male jewellery. While the past century has mostly restricted men’s jewellery to a fancy wristwatch and maybe one ring, history, from the Middle Ages to the Renaissance period, even the Mughal era, shows men’s fondness for wearing luxurious accessories. Our increasingly pluralistic and open global culture, along with the continuing blurring of gender roles, is ushering in a new renaissance for male jewellery, much like the one witnessed in the 16th and 17th centuries."

According to designer Jayesh Shah, neckpieces can be a game-changer. A simple chain or pendant can elevate even a basic outfit, he says. “A simple pearl necklace or bracelet can add sophistication to a suit, tuxedo, or blazer. Men can also experiment with different styles of pearl jewellery, such as pearl cufflinks or tie pins, to add a touch of elegance,” Shah suggests. “Cuban chains are a popular trend in men's fashion as well. A Cuban chain can be paired with a T-shirt, denim jacket, or leather jacket to create a more casual look.”

Men can also experiment with Cuban chain bracelets or rings to add some flair to their outfits. Brooches are also versatile accessories that can add a touch of personality and elegance to an outfit, the experts suggest.

“For a formal event or a business meeting, a subtle and elegant necklace paired with classic cufflinks and an embellished brooch on the collar or lower lapels can effectively add a touch of sophistication,” suggests Shweta Gupta, the director of the label Jeypore Creations. “A lapel pin or a floral brooch can add a pop of colour and personality to a simple outfit, while a more elaborate brooch can make a statement on its own.”

Pairing jewellery for men is all about finding a balance between personal style, occasion and your comfort level. A thing to remember is that jewellery should complement and enhance your outfit, not overshadow it. "For example, if you're wearing a black leather jacket, a Cuban chain or a bracelet could be a great accessory," says Gupta.

Another thing to consider when selecting jewellery is the colour of your skin and the colours of the clothes you'll be wearing. For example, gold or rose gold might look better on someone with warm skin undertones, while silver might look better on someone with cool undertones. The same can be said of jewellery with coloured stones. Jewellery studded with diamonds and other gemstones should be considered carefully so as to avoid a visual disagreement within the assemblage.

“Men’s jewellery takes the form and definition of its wearer. Remember that whether it is a bejewelled brooch, bracelet or cufflinks, jewellery is meant to accent your personality and not the other way around,” says Gupta. "So take a leaf out of Ranveer Singh’s style statement, explore, experiment, and create your own signature. Every man should own jewellery that creates visual symmetry with their clothing. Just don't overdo it."