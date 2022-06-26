How to make menswear more charming? Ask Hermes

Hermes stands for simple, unpretentious luxury. Veteran designer Veronique Nichanian, who’s been at the design helm for over three decades, proved this again in a classy showcase inspired by the 1980s.
Models in clothes with gentle geometry and comfortable fits walked the ramp, which was inside The Gobelins Manufactory, a historic tapestry factory in Paris’ chic Left Bank.
The collection was high in contrasts. An oversized pastel grey jacket, for instance, was worn over a low-slung vest and high shorts.
Indian model Neil Varel was part of the show.
With contemporary takes on Roman sandals and boxy, comfy baggy shorts, the collection featured several relaxed pieces.
