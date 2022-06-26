Home > Fashion> Trends > How to make menswear more charming? Ask Hermes

How to make menswear more charming? Ask Hermes Doused in soft geometry and relaxed silhouettes, the Hermes spring/summer 2023 collection by Véronique Nichanian was all about the 1980s /fashion/trends/how-to-make-menswear-more-charming-ask-hermes-111656177345561.html 111656177345561 gallery

Hermes stands for simple, unpretentious luxury. Veteran designer Veronique Nichanian, who’s been at the design helm for over three decades, proved this again in a classy showcase inspired by the 1980s. (AP) Models in clothes with gentle geometry and comfortable fits walked the ramp, which was inside The Gobelins Manufactory, a historic tapestry factory in Paris’ chic Left Bank. (AFP) The collection was high in contrasts. An oversized pastel grey jacket, for instance, was worn over a low-slung vest and high shorts. (AFP) Indian model Neil Varel was part of the show. (AFP) With contemporary takes on Roman sandals and boxy, comfy baggy shorts, the collection featured several relaxed pieces. (AFP) FIRST PUBLISHED

MOST POPULAR light up your inbox Tweets by @Mint_Lounge advertisement