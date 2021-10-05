Advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Whimsy meets glamour at Lanvin Paris show inspired by old comics

Whimsy meets glamour at Lanvin Paris show inspired by old comics

Designer Bruno Sialelli's spring/summer collection combined pop-art prints and motifs from old comics with a lot of glitz  

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 05.10.2021  |  10:00 AM IST
Naomi Campbell closed the show, in a superhero-like chiffon outfit.
Naomi Campbell closed the show, in a superhero-like chiffon outfit. (AFP)
Besides the superhero theme, the other thing common throughout the collection was the glitz and the over-the-top glamour.
Besides the superhero theme, the other thing common throughout the collection was the glitz and the over-the-top glamour. (AFP)
Robe-style cocktail dresses looked inspired from skyscrapers. 
Robe-style cocktail dresses looked inspired from skyscrapers.  (AFP)
The line explored old Batman comics-inspired pop-art prints and motifs.
The line explored old Batman comics-inspired pop-art prints and motifs. (AFP)

  FIRST PUBLISHED
    05.10.2021 | 10:00 AM IST

