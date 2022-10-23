How to get your home ready for Diwali

It’s that time of the year when you can flaunt those gorgeous aromatic candles, take out your finest silks and splash colour and sparkle to every corner of your house.

When it comes to decorating the house for a festival like Diwali, there are many ways to keep the space looking warm and beautiful.

Here are simple festive home décor tips that can make it easy to create a vibrant house.

Placement is everything

While decorating your house for the festive season, it is important to focus on key areas that will make your space lively and inviting.

Start from the entrance of your home. You can either decorate your entrance with quirky wall hangings mounted on the main door or border it with dainty streamers that strike the perfect balance of sophistication and fun. If you are living in a gated community, don’t forget to decorate your balcony with lights to stand out in the building, or decorate the corridor with your neighbours and light up the entire floor.

It is also a great idea to welcome your guests with traditional kolam designs drawn at the entrance with rice flour or chalk powder. You can add glamour by using colour powder to fill up the designs and placing miniature diyas in the corners.

You can also add designer showpieces or corner decoratives to make your house look more trendy.

Add colours

Diwali is all about colours and light. To bring in the festive mood, up the colour quotient in most of your rooms. From colourful bedding to decorative cushions, from royal curtains to rugs, replace the neutrals with bright, glittery reds, blues and greens.

Also, bring out the old photos and get them nicely framed and place them on empty walls.

Don’t forget the rangoli for some beautiful blend of colours that will brighten up your doorway.

Don't forget the interiors

A designer ceiling can create a dramatic visual impact. From an array of designer ceilings to crazy chandeliers, you can have a festive makeover for your ceiling. If a chandelier seems like an expensive option, you can go for affordable choices like a paper lamp or a Chinese lantern.

When it comes to curtains, a mix of Chanderi fabric with a decoration of raw silk can light up any room. You can make cushions covers from old silk sarees.

Light-up traditions

Besides the modern-day scented candles, go all out on traditional diyas.

Decorate the diyas on your own, and if you are missing the scent, add some scented oils to them. Complete the look with LED string lights, and some bold-coloured statement lanterns.

Marigolds are perfect for festive home decoration. Use them to decorate the doors, staircases, balconies and, of course, the entryway.

A traditional bowl with a few jasmines and rose petals floating around near the doorway is a good way to elevate the decorations.

While making your home visually appealing, it is equally important to enhance it with a refreshing scent, lingering through the rooms and corridors. You can either opt for pretty potpourri bowls placed strategically in every room or use scented candles with a gorgeous candle stand to add an element of drama. Additionally, you can choose from a variety of fragrances, from aqua scents to floral perfumes, to refresh your mind, body and soul. Scented candles and potpourri can be placed in any room of your house, creating an aromatic envelope of love and warmth wherever you are.

You can also try placing flat candles in a shallow bowl of water and watch the reflections dance with the flames.

Manjari Sharma is founder and principal architect, Wagma Designs

