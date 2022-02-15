advertisement

How to dress special for every moment

Carolina Herrera designer Wes Gordon used a generous amount of florals, fringe and ruffles for his spectacular show at New York Fashion Week 

Wes Gordon, who's now in his fifth year as the creative director for Carolina Herrera, presented a range of dramatic evening clothes at the ongoing fashion week in New York.
The brightly coloured strapless gowns were a perfect fit for the Valentine's Day show.
Each of the party dresses, especially the ones with ruffles and corseted bodices, had a wow factor.
Talking about the show, Gordon said the woman 'today has stopped thinking of special occasions and then going to buy a dress for it. Instead she's buying special clothes and clothes that can turn any moment into an unforgettable occasion,' reports Reuters.
The silhouettes were linear and tailored, with a pop of exuberance.
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    15.02.2022 | 06:59 AM IST

