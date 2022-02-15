How to dress special for every moment

Wes Gordon, who's now in his fifth year as the creative director for Carolina Herrera, presented a range of dramatic evening clothes at the ongoing fashion week in New York.
(REUTERS)
The brightly coloured strapless gowns were a perfect fit for the Valentine's Day show.
(REUTERS)
Each of the party dresses, especially the ones with ruffles and corseted bodices, had a wow factor.
(REUTERS)
Talking about the show, Gordon said the woman 'today has stopped thinking of special occasions and then going to buy a dress for it. Instead she's buying special clothes and clothes that can turn any moment into an unforgettable occasion,' reports Reuters.
(REUTERS)
The silhouettes were linear and tailored, with a pop of exuberance.
(REUTERS)
FIRST PUBLISHED
15.02.2022
| 06:59 AM IST
