How to dress like Mabel Mora from Only Murders In The Building

Singer-actor Selena Gomez's Mabel Mora character in the Hulu mystery-comedy series Only Murders In The Building is as known for her biting wit as she's for her style looks.

In her interviews, costumer designer Dana Covarrubias has said that to create the look of Mabel, New York's "it" girl who wears garments that exude power, she looked towards Sherlock Holmes for inspiration, besides combining a lot of vintage with newer trends.

We deconstruct some of Mabel's styles to help you achieve the look:

Also Read: What clothes in Only Murders In The Building reveal

Layering

Mabel's wardrobe is all about the fall season. Whether it's her detective image-inspired long overcoat, short faux fur jacket or the classic leather trench coat, Mabel likes to layer her outfits to create that chic look. As the season unfolds, her coats become longer, more utilitarian, and sometimes more colourful.

Mabel's (played by Selena Gomez) introductory look in the pilot episode of 'Only Murders In The Building'. (Instagram.com )

Colour palette

Staying in sync with the fall weather, shades of yellow, orange, red, beige, white and brown have appeared together time and again in many of Mabel's outfits.

Mabel almost always combines a soft, nude colour with a bright shade. (Instagram.com )

Plaids and checks

Be it a trouser or a miniskirt, checks and plaids almost always make an appearance in Mabel's outfits—a tribute to Sherlock Holmes. Checks and plaids are also much trending this season. From fast fashion brands like Zara to luxury houses like Dior, labels are offering plaids and checks in different styles and colours.

Mabel shows how a touch of plaid can lift a whole outfit. (iheart)

Accessories

The yellow beanie, headphones and hoops have become synonymous with Mabel's style, which is minimal yet reflect her badass vibe. If you want to ace the Mabel look, the rule is simple: keep it chic, simple and bold.

Selena Gomez in a full length teddy coat, white chunky boots and monochrome look. (iheart )

Also Read: Where celebrities go to fix their £5,000 sneakers