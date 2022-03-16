advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Fashion> Trends > How the pandemic has changed the way our house looks

How the pandemic has changed the way our house looks

We want our indoors to be more functional, combining elements of the modern way of living and the traditional

Perhaps the biggest trend in interior design is to keep the spaces contemporary and minimal to avoid clutter
Perhaps the biggest trend in interior design is to keep the spaces contemporary and minimal to avoid clutter (Unsplash)
Yash Kela
LAST PUBLISHED 16.03.2022  |  09:30 AM IST

Listen to this article

For the past two years, our focus on how our house looks has grown. We have created spaces for home offices, and studying, hobby and “no-activity” corners as our homes evolved into more than just a living area. 

This necessity to make our living spaces more functional and comfortable continues to be a strong trend in 2022 as well.

We look at ways the pandemic has changed how we look at our home and how we can make it more cosy:

The natural way

In recent years, natural materials have become increasingly popular in interior design, with designers and property owners embracing the eco-friendly trend.

You see use of more exposed bricks, wood and stones now, all paired with warm-toned accent walls, indoor plants and green furniture. Besides being more environment-friendly, these elements give the house a more versatile, chic look. Plus, the increased focus on natural light to enhance the feeling of the space.

No readymade furniture, please

Consumers have become more selective about the stuff they want to keep inside the house. They are looking for tailor-made furniture and are ready to spend extra to have tables and chairs customised based on their preferred colours, shapes, sizes and materials. 

Traditional is not out yet

Despite the desire to have more modern elements in the house, consumers want to invest in things that remind them of the traditional arts and crafts of India and the bygone era. Think handwoven fabrics, old wooden furniture, copper and brass decors. in fact, traditional styles and designs are becoming as popular as the modern designs. 

Open is better

There's a growing need for open spaces inside the house. While we look for spaces that allows us to concentrate on work, we also want areas inside the house where we can spend quality time with our family members. This has increased the demand for keeping the house more open to allow unrestricted mobility and conversations. That's why people want their spaces to be contemporary and minimal, to avoid clutter. Be it the living rooms, bedrooms or kitchens, the minimalist touch is perhaps the biggest trend in the world of interior design at the moment.

No-activity zones

The pandemic has made people realise the importance of spending time with themselves, or having more me-time. More and more individuals are now creating “do-nothing” zones inside their house based on their specific interests and passions. 

Yash Kela is founder of Arrivae.

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    16.03.2022 | 09:30 AM IST

Next Story