Bringing different eras home Always-in-vogue decor ideas for your living and work spaces inspired by the past and present, and not by social media /fashion/trends/home-decor-india-design-id-interior-design-architecture-111708136008718.html 111708136008718 story

Home décor trends are cyclical in nature. If Art Deco is in one season, then it’s boho-chic the next. At present, clutter-free minimalism is in vogue for both living and working spaces, with hints of pop art, offbeat colours and romanticism reflecting the owner’s personality.

Drawn from the displays at the ongoing India Design ID, a design and home décor show, in Delhi (on till 18 February), we put together an interior design guide based on the different design vocabularies that have always been in vogue in the country.

We asked architects and interior designers what these vocabularies mean and how people can bring them into their house or office. You can use these themes separately or borrow elements from each to make a space that best defines and represents you. Keep one rule in mind: don’t overdo it.

Colonial design

WHAT: The British brought this design form to India in the 17th century, “but it was Indianised to suit the needs of the Englishmen who were constantly on the move”, says Khushboo Khandelwal of Studio Design Inc., Mumbai. “Their furniture became lighter (so it could be carried around),” she adds,

HOW: The colour palette is largely limited to whites and browns. “Leather sofas, antique furniture, wooden flooring and exposed walls instantly bring that colonial effect,” says Khandelwal.

FUTURISTIC DESIGN

Futuristic design means conscious living, says Ekta Parekh of reD Architects (reD Architects)

WHAT: Futuristic design means conscious living. “It’s having the capacity to think not just for today but to make a calculated prediction for the future and take the necessary steps towards execution of the same,” says Mumbai’s Ekta Parekh, reD Architects.

Essentially making multipurpose adaptive spaces and keeping the possibility of changing the use case of a particular space into something that future might require, by simply changing the configuration of the space. Think a child’s room that can be turned into a hobby room when s/he moves out for further studies without making any civil or carpentry changes. “Building the spaces right from the beginning as modules, will allow for this flexibility,” explains Parekh. “Post-covid, this way of conscious living has become very forthcoming.”

HOW: In case there’s an extra room in a house, instead of building it as a full-fledged bedroom, consider creating a multipurpose adaptive space. You can use large sliding walls (doors the size of the entire wall) on top hung channels that can be opened up, homogenizing the internal space with the rest of the home. With the advancement of technology, the sliding folding walls/doors can be mechanized and centrally controlled via an automation system.

Even within the room, a regular bed can be replaced with a Murphy bed, decluttering the floor space for another use, like a hobby space for exercise or music, Parekh suggests.

VERNACULAR DESIGN

The vernacular form of design makes use of locally available resources, says Mitali Aharam of Crafted Spaces (Crafted Spaces)

WHAT: It’s a design form that draws influences from local cultures and topography, and makes use of locally available resources. “You will find a more rustic feel in a house that follows the vernacular design style,” says Hyderabad-based Mitali Aharam of Crafted Spaces. “It has become more popular in recent times as a solution to bioclimatic changes and creating sustainable development that focus on passive design strategies.”

HOW: Aharam often suggests that clients use locally sourced stones like tan- dur (Telangana) and kadappah (Andhra Pradesh) for flooring.

In Goa, on the other hand, one can use laterite stone with a mix of lime and earth to build walls. “The ability to build walls out of laterite in the form of interlocking bricks without needing cement mortar has advanced,” she says. “Kota and Jaisalmer are two more stones that can add so much value to a space.”

One of the easiest ways to add the vernacular vibe is invest in furniture, lighting fixtures and traditional artwork, all sourced locally.

MUGHAL DESIGN

The Mughal-era design vocabulary has always been in fashion, though it’s been recreated to serve today’s minimalism-loving client’s needs, says Khozema Chitalwala of Designers Group (Designers Group)

WHAT: This form of design, which features domes, columns, motifs and patterns, has been a source of inspiration for designers for long. “You will find Mughal design influences across India; it was heavy on craftsmanship,” says Mumbai-based Khozema Chitalwala of Designers Group.

HOW: This design vocabulary has always been in fashion, though it’s been recreated to serve today’s minimalism-loving client’s needs. “Mughal era design is all about maximalism; today’s client wants a more toned-down version. Just adding a jharokha or a tree of life in an ikat pattern,” says Chitalwala. “Don’t go overboard with motifs and patterns, though, for it may look way too opulent.”

MODERN DESIGN

In India, modernism became big in 2000 with growing exposure to the internet, says Pooja Bihani of Spaces & Design (Spaces & Design/Studio Suryan//Dang)

WHAT: Modern design emphasises functionality, simplicity and minimalism. This style became a trend in the early to mid-20th century, gaining momentum with the emergence of the Bauhaus movement and the modernist architects who followed, says Kolkata-based Pooja Bihani of Spaces & Design. “In India, modernism became big in 2000 with growing exposure to the internet,” she says. “It became popular again when covid re-emphasised that minimalism is easy to maintain.”

HOW: Consider using furniture with clean lines, opting for a neutral colour palette and embracing open, uncluttered spaces, suggests Bihani. You can also integrate geometric shapes, minimalist artwork, and natural materials like wood, stone and metal.