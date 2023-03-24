H&M x Mugler collaboration is high on glamour The collection, which includes womenswear, menswear and accessories, will launch in stores and online on 11 May /fashion/trends/hm-x-mugler-collaboration-is-high-on-glamour-111679639340289.html 111679639340289 story

Fast fashion brand H&M has announced its next designer collaboration with Mugler, launching online and in selected stores in India on 11 May.

The collection, which brings luxury looks to the high street, includes both womenswear, menswear and accessories. It has been designed by Casey Cadwallader, creative director of Mugler. The American designer joined the house in 2018 and has rejuvenated the house’s look and legacy. Founded by French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler in 1973, Mugler pre-empted the themes of body positivity, gender fluidity, transformation and confidence that dominate fashion now, showcasing designs that were high on glamour.

“We are proud to celebrate the legacy of Manfred Thierry Mugler with this collection. We were all honoured to get to know Manfred, and it feels very special that he was involved at the initial stages together with Casey and the house of Mugler. Casey has done such an incredible job at paying homage to history, and to the archive, while making the collection totally contemporary. Under him, Mugler has become one of the most innovative and exciting houses on today’s fashion landscape,” Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M, said in a press statement.

The silhouette of the collection, which offers various Mugler classics and signatures, is the recognisable Mugler fit. Think strong, big shoulders, and a tight focus on the waist.

“The collection is a celebration of everything that defines Mugler as a house and each piece is authentic Mugler, from the bodysuits, which have become a signature of ours, to the sharp tailoring and worked denims. It is a showcase of our icons,” said Cadwallader in the release.

The fashion retailer H&M has teamed up with some big names in the past as well including Karl Lagerfeld, Comme des Garçons, Versace and Sabyasachi.

