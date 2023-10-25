H&M x Rabanne collaboration is high on festive shine The collection, which will launch on 9 November, draws on the iconic 1960s creations of the house’s late founder Paco Rabanne /fashion/trends/hm-rabanne-collaboration-style-trends-fast-fashion-111698235464214.html 111698235464214 story

From the Rabanne H&M collaboration, which will launch on 9 November in India.

H&M, the Swedish retailer, has announced its latest designer collaboration, with Rabanne.

The Rabanne H&M collaboration, which will launch on 9 November, draws on the iconic 1960s creations of the house’s late founder Paco Rabanne, reinvented since 2013 by creative head Julien Dossena.

On offer will be archival-inspired metallic mesh two-pieces and mirrored paillette dresses, alongside rhinestone-adorned chiffon gowns and leopard-print jersey dresses, among others. For the men's section, the collection will include sharp silver suits and metallic mesh vests, alongside luxe loungewear. In accessories, the collection offers contemporary takes on Rabanne’s iconic paillette and metallic mesh bags, along with Western-style boots and sequined pool- slides. There's also the H&M Home capsule, which combines statement-making metallic furniture with sculptural accessories.

“The Rabanne H&M collaboration fuses futuristic design with innovative craftsmanship. It takes revolutionary, dancefloor-destined style to a new dimension, blending iconic chainmail and glittering sequins with easy sportswear and slick tailoring,” states the press release.

Over the past two decades, the retailer has worked with some of the biggest designers and labels, from Versace, Stella McCartney and Balmain to Karl Lagerfeld, Sabyasachi and Kenzo, producing hit collections each time.

Earlier this year, H&M had collaborated with Mugler, a brand known for its baggy and denim-bonded thong jeans, leather outerwear and form-flattering minis.

“We don’t think of the collaborations as trend driven. Quite the opposite actually… they are about offering moments of fashion history to our shoppers, items that will be treasured forever,” Ann-Sofie Johansson, the creative advisor at H&M, had told Lounge at the time of H&MxMugler collaboration.

“The Mugler collaboration feels totally right for now. There is a current global enthusiasm for 80s and 90s icons, and I think young people are looking to the past for inspiration. The house’s founder Thierry Mugler is obviously a big part of that. He is key to the flamboyance and excitement of that period.”

