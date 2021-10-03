Advertisement

Hermes serves minimalism and vibrancy at Paris Fashion Week

Hermes serves minimalism and vibrancy at Paris Fashion Week

Creative director Nadege Vanhee-Cybulki presented a relaxed spring ready-to-wear collection in a hangar

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 03.10.2021  |  09:45 AM IST
For the finale, the models lined up in front of the audience when an airplane landed at the Bourget airport, a hub for private jets on the outskirts of Paris.
For the finale, the models lined up in front of the audience when an airplane landed at the Bourget airport, a hub for private jets on the outskirts of Paris.
Hermes women’s ready-to-wear creative director Nadege Vanhee-Cybulki gave a modern spin to silhouettes, with paper-bag waists on skirts and trousers.
Hermes women's ready-to-wear creative director Nadege Vanhee-Cybulki gave a modern spin to silhouettes, with paper-bag waists on skirts and trousers.
Silky dresses, relaxed pants and fitted leather crop tops made a large chunk of the collection.
Silky dresses, relaxed pants and fitted leather crop tops made a large chunk of the collection.
Yellow jackets and dresses brightened the muted palette of neutral colours.
Yellow jackets and dresses brightened the muted palette of neutral colours.

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    03.10.2021 | 09:45 AM IST

