Gucci, YSL owner Kering pledges to become greener The French company has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2035 from 2021 levels /fashion/trends/gucci-ysl-owner-kering-pledges-to-become-greener-111679103079361.html 111679103079361 story

Amid increased scrutiny of environmental issues among consumers, French company Kering, which owns luxury brands like Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2035 from 2021 levels.

"I am convinced that impact reduction in absolute terms combined with value creation must be the next horizon for truly sustainable companies," chairperson and chief executive officer Francois-Henri Pinault said in a statement, as stated in a Reuters report.

Four years ago, Pinault had gathered dozens of international labels to sign the Fashion Pact of commitments, including reducing emissions and plastic use.

Earlier this week, sports brand Nike said it will stop using kangaroo skins for its shoes this year. Weeks earlier, Puma had also announced a similar step, according to a Reuters report released earlier this week.

In a statement, Nike said it would debut a new line of Tiempo football boots, called the Tiempo Legend Elite, with a proprietary synthetic material that replaces the use of kangaroo leather. According to the Reuters report, the Tiempo Premier line of football boots, which is set to launch this summer, will also forego kangaroo skin. The company ended its partnership with its only kangaroo leather supplier in 2021, Nike added.

"Nike's announcement...is a seismic event in wildlife protection, and tremors will be felt all over the world, especially in Australia where the mass commercial slaughter of kangaroos occurs," said Wayne Pacelle, president of the Center for a Humane Economy.

Kering SA, Italy's Prada and luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc stopped using animal fur in their collections over the past few years.

Late last year, animal welfare organisation Four Paws had found that the value of imports for fur clothing, accessories and other items in the European Union had dropped more than 60% over the past decade.