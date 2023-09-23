Meet the new Gucci
The luxury label's new designer Sabato De Sarno presented minimalist designs for his first fashion show
Models presented creations from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on 22 September.
(REUTERS)
The show was held at the label's Milan headquarters, a former aircraft factory, Sarno's debut collection included shorts, suit jackets, mini-dresses and trim sweatshirts.
(REUTERS)
The famous Gucci logo was largely, showcasing De Sarno's love of the essential and quiet luxury.
(REUTERS)
'Gucci is the opportunity to fall in love with fashion, ancora,' De Sarno said in a post on Instagram in the run-up to the show. 'Ancora' is Italian for 'again'.
(REUTERS)