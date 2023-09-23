advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > Meet the new Gucci

Meet the new Gucci

The luxury label's new designer Sabato De Sarno presented minimalist designs for his first fashion show

Models presented creations from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on 22 September.
Models presented creations from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on 22 September. (REUTERS)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 23.09.2023  |  11:00 AM IST
The show was held at the label's Milan headquarters, a former aircraft factory, Sarno's debut collection included shorts, suit jackets, mini-dresses and trim sweatshirts.
The show was held at the label's Milan headquarters, a former aircraft factory, Sarno's debut collection included shorts, suit jackets, mini-dresses and trim sweatshirts. (REUTERS)

Also read: Milan fashion week: Max Mara keeps it simple and chic

The famous Gucci logo was largely, showcasing De Sarno's love of the essential and quiet luxury.
The famous Gucci logo was largely, showcasing De Sarno's love of the essential and quiet luxury. (REUTERS)
'Gucci is the opportunity to fall in love with fashion, ancora,' De Sarno said in a post on Instagram in the run-up to the show. 'Ancora' is Italian for 'again'.
'Gucci is the opportunity to fall in love with fashion, ancora,' De Sarno said in a post on Instagram in the run-up to the show. 'Ancora' is Italian for 'again'. (REUTERS)

Also read: Milan fashion week: Diesel creates a fantasy world

Next Story