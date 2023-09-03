Giorgio Armani presents cinema-inspired fashion show in Venice
For his 'One Night Only' show, the designer presented couture creations inspired by the worldof cinema
The 'One Night Only Venice' fashion show coincided with the 80th edition of the International Film Festival at the Venice Lido, on 2 September.
All the ensembles were inspired by the glitz and glamour of cinema.
The collection included dresses, tops, trousers and headpieces, all drenched in sequins.
The 'One Night Only' series has so far been presented in London (2006), Tokyo (2007), Beijing (2012), Rome and New York (2013), Paris (2014), and Dubai (2021).
A model accompanied designer Giorgio Armani on the runway at the end of the fashion show.
