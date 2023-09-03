advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Giorgio Armani presents cinema-inspired fashion show in Venice

Giorgio Armani presents cinema-inspired fashion show in Venice

For his 'One Night Only' show, the designer presented couture creations inspired by the worldof cinema

The 'One Night Only Venice' fashion show coincided with the 80th edition of the International Film Festival at the Venice Lido, on 2 September.
The 'One Night Only Venice' fashion show coincided with the 80th edition of the International Film Festival at the Venice Lido, on 2 September. (AP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 03.09.2023  |  05:00 PM IST
All the ensembles were inspired by the glitz and glamour of cinema.
All the ensembles were inspired by the glitz and glamour of cinema. (AP)

The collection included dresses, tops, trousers and headpieces, all drenched in sequins.
The collection included dresses, tops, trousers and headpieces, all drenched in sequins. (AP)

The 'One Night Only' series has so far been presented in London (2006), Tokyo (2007), Beijing (2012), Rome and New York (2013), Paris (2014), and Dubai (2021).
The 'One Night Only' series has so far been presented in London (2006), Tokyo (2007), Beijing (2012), Rome and New York (2013), Paris (2014), and Dubai (2021). (AP)
A model accompanied designer Giorgio Armani on the runway at the end of the fashion show.
A model accompanied designer Giorgio Armani on the runway at the end of the fashion show. (AP)

