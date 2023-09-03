Giorgio Armani presents cinema-inspired fashion show in Venice For his 'One Night Only' show, the designer presented couture creations inspired by the worldof cinema /fashion/trends/giorgio-armani-fashion-show-venice-prive-designer-111693712577186.html 111693712577186 story

The 'One Night Only Venice' fashion show coincided with the 80th edition of the International Film Festival at the Venice Lido, on 2 September. (AP)

All the ensembles were inspired by the glitz and glamour of cinema. (AP) Also read: Hi-tech fabrics are changing the way people dress for work The collection included dresses, tops, trousers and headpieces, all drenched in sequins. (AP) Also read: Wedding dress code: Rebel a bit The 'One Night Only' series has so far been presented in London (2006), Tokyo (2007), Beijing (2012), Rome and New York (2013), Paris (2014), and Dubai (2021). (AP) A model accompanied designer Giorgio Armani on the runway at the end of the fashion show. (AP) FIRST PUBLISHED

