Home > Fashion> Trends > Giorgio Armani keeps it classic for Paris couture show

Giorgio Armani keeps it simple and classic for Paris couture show

The designer offered a lot of shine and sparkle in his fall haute couture collection

From the Giorgio Armani Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show presented in Paris, on 4 July
From the Giorgio Armani Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show presented in Paris, on 4 July (REUTERS)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 05.07.2023  |  11:06 AM IST
Besides ballgowns, the 88-year-old designer showcased pantsuits, high on embellishments
Besides ballgowns, the 88-year-old designer showcased pantsuits, high on embellishments (REUTERS)

Much of the colour palette for the Giorgio Armani Prive lineup revolved around red, black and gold.
Much of the colour palette for the Giorgio Armani Prive lineup revolved around red, black and gold. (REUTERS)

Designer Giorgio Armani after his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show
Designer Giorgio Armani after his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show (REUTERS)

