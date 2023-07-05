Giorgio Armani keeps it simple and classic for Paris couture show
The designer offered a lot of shine and sparkle in his fall haute couture collection
From the Giorgio Armani Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show presented in Paris, on 4 July
(REUTERS)
Besides ballgowns, the 88-year-old designer showcased pantsuits, high on embellishments
(REUTERS)
Much of the colour palette for the Giorgio Armani Prive lineup revolved around red, black and gold.
(REUTERS)
Designer Giorgio Armani after his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show
(REUTERS)