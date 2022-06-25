Home > Fashion> Trends > Gentlemen, Dries Van Noten has a corset for you as well

Gentlemen, Dries Van Noten has a corset for you as well
As part of the Paris Fashion Week, the designer Dries Van Noten presented a 'masculine-feminine' collection inspired from male subcultures

For his spring/summer 2023 collection at the Paris Fashion Week, Dries Van Noten introduced corsets for men. (AFP) Inspired by the rebel male subculture of Zazous in Paris and Buffalo in London during the Nazi era, Dries Van Noten presented a 'masculine-feminine' collection. (AFP) Doused in prints and pinstripes, the collection included sporty as well as double-breasted jackets and lingerie-pink body-con ‘corsets’ and camisoles. (AFP) The collection reflected the designer's desire to celebrate life. (AFP) FIRST PUBLISHED

