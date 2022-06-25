advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOS
PHOTOS VIDEOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > Gentlemen, Dries Van Noten has a corset for you as well 

Gentlemen, Dries Van Noten has a corset for you as well

As part of the Paris Fashion Week, the designer Dries Van Noten presented a ‘masculine-feminine’ collection inspired from  male subcultures

For his spring/summer 2023 collection at the Paris Fashion Week, Dries Van Noten introduced corsets for men.
For his spring/summer 2023 collection at the Paris Fashion Week, Dries Van Noten introduced corsets for men. (AFP)
Inspired by the rebel male subculture of Zazous in Paris and Buffalo in London during the Nazi era, Dries Van Noten presented a 'masculine-feminine' collection.
Inspired by the rebel male subculture of Zazous in Paris and Buffalo in London during the Nazi era, Dries Van Noten presented a 'masculine-feminine' collection. (AFP)
Doused in prints and pinstripes, the collection included sporty as well as double-breasted jackets and lingerie-pink body-con ‘corsets’ and camisoles.
Doused in prints and pinstripes, the collection included sporty as well as double-breasted jackets and lingerie-pink body-con ‘corsets’ and camisoles. (AFP)
The collection reflected the designer's desire to celebrate life.
The collection reflected the designer's desire to celebrate life. (AFP)
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    25.06.2022 | 08:26 AM IST

Next Story