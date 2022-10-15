advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Gauri and Nainika's familiar elegant romance with dresses

Gauri and Nainika's familiar elegant romance with dresses

As part of the ongoing FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, the designers presented a collection that was beautiful but also tried and tested

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 15.10.2022  |  08:29 AM IST
On 14 October, designer label Gauri and Nainika presented 'Midnight Botanica’, a collection of garments created using fabrics made from waste plastic bottles by the company R|Elan™.  
1/4
On 14 October, designer label Gauri and Nainika presented 'Midnight Botanica’, a collection of garments created using fabrics made from waste plastic bottles by the company R|Elan™.   (AFP)
In a wide range of dark and dreamy tones, models walked on the runway wearing flowing gowns and languid Grecian high-lows, easy-to-wear light airy dresses.
2/4
In a wide range of dark and dreamy tones, models walked on the runway wearing flowing gowns and languid Grecian high-lows, easy-to-wear light airy dresses. (AFP)
The collection was full of the label's signature floral prints.
3/4
The collection was full of the label's signature floral prints. (AFP)
While the garments were like a beautiful marriage of elegance and romance, the silhouettes were not so innovative.
4/4
While the garments were like a beautiful marriage of elegance and romance, the silhouettes were not so innovative. (AP)

Chinese flying car makes first public test flight in Dubai

A flying car made by Chinese company Xpeng made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates recently. The company is working towards launching the electric aircraft in international markets

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 15.10.2022  |  08:29 AM IST
XPeng's eVTOL flying car X2 makes its first public flying in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 10 October 10, 2022.
1/7
XPeng's eVTOL flying car X2 makes its first public flying in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 10 October 10, 2022. (REUTERS)
Guests and reporters check out the XPeng eVTOL flying car X2 in Dubai. The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
2/7
Guests and reporters check out the XPeng eVTOL flying car X2 in Dubai. The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. (REUTERS)
XPeng's eVTOL flying car X2 takes off. The aircraft is lifted by eight propellers - two at each corner of the vehicle.
3/7
XPeng's eVTOL flying car X2 takes off. The aircraft is lifted by eight propellers - two at each corner of the vehicle. (REUTERS)
Guests and reporters inspect the XPeng eVTOL flying car X2.
4/7
Guests and reporters inspect the XPeng eVTOL flying car X2. (REUTERS)
According to a Bloomberg report, the two-seater electric vertical take off and landing vehicle, has an enclosed cockpit and a carbon fiber structure. It has both manual and autonomous flying modes.
5/7
According to a Bloomberg report, the two-seater electric vertical take off and landing vehicle, has an enclosed cockpit and a carbon fiber structure. It has both manual and autonomous flying modes. (REUTERS)
A handout picture provided by the Dubai Chambers on 10 October, 2022, shows the X2 during its unveiling at Dubai's GITEX tech show in the Gulf emirate.
6/7
A handout picture provided by the Dubai Chambers on 10 October, 2022, shows the X2 during its unveiling at Dubai's GITEX tech show in the Gulf emirate. (AFP)
Two XPeng eVTOL flying cars X2 sit on the ground in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 10 October, 2022.
7/7
Two XPeng eVTOL flying cars X2 sit on the ground in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 10 October, 2022. (REUTERS)

Shahab Durazi shows what couture should look like

On Day 2 of the ongoing FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, the designer marks his return to the runway with a collection that celebrates elegance quietly 

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 15.10.2022  |  08:29 AM IST
Shahab Durazi returned to the runway after 12 years on 12 October as part of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.
1/5
Shahab Durazi returned to the runway after 12 years on 12 October as part of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. (Courtesy FDCI/Lakmé Fashion Week)
The collection, which included over 20 ensembles, were designed in a span two months
2/5
The collection, which included over 20 ensembles, were designed in a span two months (Courtesy FDCI/Lakmé Fashion Week)
Without any twirling or hand on the waist, models graced the runway, while DJ Matteo Ceccarini played, in a variety of silhouettes—from long to short dresses, capes and tuxedos to boleros.
3/5
Without any twirling or hand on the waist, models graced the runway, while DJ Matteo Ceccarini played, in a variety of silhouettes—from long to short dresses, capes and tuxedos to boleros. (Courtesy FDCI/Lakmé Fashion Week)
Durazi focused only on black and white because ‘they are my comfort colours’.
4/5
Durazi focused only on black and white because ‘they are my comfort colours’. (Courtesy FDCI/Lakmé Fashion Week)
He played with shades of black and white, all elevated by intricate beadwork, zardozi resham embroidery, cutwork, applique with organza, ribbonwork and glass beads. 
5/5
He played with shades of black and white, all elevated by intricate beadwork, zardozi resham embroidery, cutwork, applique with organza, ribbonwork and glass beads.  (Courtesy FDCI/Lakmé Fashion Week)

Anamika Khanna knows how to have a lot of fun with fashion

The designer's show for prêt label AK-OK on the opening night of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week was a lesson in how to give a streetwear twist to traditional styles 

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 15.10.2022  |  08:29 AM IST
From the fluidity in tailoring to uneven hems, the collection was a celebration of abstract prints and embroideries, with a fresh 3D definition.
1/5
From the fluidity in tailoring to uneven hems, the collection was a celebration of abstract prints and embroideries, with a fresh 3D definition. (PTI)
The clashing of prints, the presence of denim in various forms, the splash of colours, the fluidity of ensembles—Khanna put together a collection that was innovative, versatile and youthful.  
2/5
The clashing of prints, the presence of denim in various forms, the splash of colours, the fluidity of ensembles—Khanna put together a collection that was innovative, versatile and youthful.   (PTI)
The ‘gajra’ helped give some ensembles a more rockstar kind of vibe.
3/5
The ‘gajra’ helped give some ensembles a more rockstar kind of vibe. (PTI)
Anamika Khanna, along with models showcasing her creations, during the show on 11 October at Mumbai's Jio World Centre.
4/5
Anamika Khanna, along with models showcasing her creations, during the show on 11 October at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. (PTI)
With the showcase, AK-OK also launched its men's collection. 
5/5
With the showcase, AK-OK also launched its men's collection.  (Courtesy AK-OK/Instagram)

These tasty mushrooms are grown using beer and bread waste

As the need for conscious farming grows, a company in Brussels repurposes waste to produce a variety of organic mushrooms

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 15.10.2022  |  08:29 AM IST
A photo of eryngii mushrooms produced by the Brussels-based company Eclo. It recycles beer and bread waste to grow organic mushrooms. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
1/5
A photo of eryngii mushrooms produced by the Brussels-based company Eclo. It recycles beer and bread waste to grow organic mushrooms. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
An employee from Eclo throws bread waste into a machine to produce substrates to grow organic mushrooms. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
2/5
An employee from Eclo throws bread waste into a machine to produce substrates to grow organic mushrooms. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
Eclo's Co-funder Quentin Declerck holds a crate of mushrooms. The company operates out of an ancient Anderlecht slaughterhouse cellar which previously held techno parties and exhibitions. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
3/5
Eclo's Co-funder Quentin Declerck holds a crate of mushrooms. The company operates out of an ancient Anderlecht slaughterhouse cellar which previously held techno parties and exhibitions. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
A photo showing harvesting of eryngii mushrooms in the production unit of Eclo. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
4/5
A photo showing harvesting of eryngii mushrooms in the production unit of Eclo. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
Shelves filled with shiitake mushrooms grown by repurposing bread and beer waste at the production unit of Eclo. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
5/5
Shelves filled with shiitake mushrooms grown by repurposing bread and beer waste at the production unit of Eclo. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Get to know Doha’s signature coffee, ahead of the World Cup

Arabic coffee or 'gahwa' is prepared by roasting coffee beans, then boiling them with cardamom and saffron

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 15.10.2022  |  08:29 AM IST
Visitors are served traditional 'gahwa' at Embrace Doha cultural house in souq al-Wakrah, south of the capital Doha. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
1/5
Visitors are served traditional 'gahwa' at Embrace Doha cultural house in souq al-Wakrah, south of the capital Doha. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
Gahwa is prepared by roasting coffee beans then boiling them with cardamom and saffron. Served in small cups, it has a strong aroma of cardamom, is yellowish in colour and has a tea-like consistency. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
2/5
Gahwa is prepared by roasting coffee beans then boiling them with cardamom and saffron. Served in small cups, it has a strong aroma of cardamom, is yellowish in colour and has a tea-like consistency. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
Pictured here is the elegant, golden dallah used for serving ‘gahwa’, It is the traditional Arabic coffee pot. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
3/5
Pictured here is the elegant, golden dallah used for serving ‘gahwa’, It is the traditional Arabic coffee pot. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
Dates or sweets are served along with the coffee to offset its bitter flavour. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
4/5
Dates or sweets are served along with the coffee to offset its bitter flavour. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
If you are visiting Qatar for the World Cup, don't miss out on ‘gahwa’ or Arabic coffee served in street stalls in Doha's oldest market, Souq Waqif. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
5/5
If you are visiting Qatar for the World Cup, don't miss out on ‘gahwa’ or Arabic coffee served in street stalls in Doha's oldest market, Souq Waqif. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)

