Gauri and Nainika's familiar elegant romance with dresses

Visitors are served traditional 'gahwa' at Embrace Doha cultural house in souq al-Wakrah, south of the capital Doha. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)

Visitors are served traditional 'gahwa' at Embrace Doha cultural house in souq al-Wakrah, south of the capital Doha. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)

2/5