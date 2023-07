Gaurav Gupta brings Vedic philosophy to couture in Paris On the final day of Paris Haute Couture Week, the Delhi-based designer presented a collection full of structured and dramatic garments /fashion/trends/gaurav-gupta-vedic-philosophy-haute-couture-fashion-trends-paris-111688726387084.html 111688726387084 story

From the Gaurav Gupta haute couture show, titled 'Hiranyagarbha' ('Hiranya' translates as golden, and 'garbha', the womb), in Paris on 6 July. In an interview with 'Lounge' before the show, Gupta had said the show was 'inspired by the Vedas and the journey of life'. (AFP)