Gaurav Gupta launches first ready to wear collection

Designer Gaurav Gupta, known for creating avant-garde fashion that borrows abstract patterns from nature and plays with traditional embroidery techniques like zardozi, nakshi and dabka, has launched his first ready-to-wear (RTW) collection for women, along with an international e-commerce website.

The RTW collection, which embodies the brand’s futuristic aesthetic (architectural ruffles, sculptural pieces, exaggerated collars), includes evening gowns, dresses, and co-ord sets. The forthcoming drops will also include diffused versions of iconic couture garments worn by Beyonce, Cardi B and Jenna Ortega. The prices range from ₹50,000 to over ₹1 lakh.

Gupta, who has studied at Delhi’s National Institute of Fashion Technology and London’s Central Saint Martins, has five stores—two in Delhi, one each in Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad—and retails out of multi-designer store Neiman Marcus in the US and online luxury retailer Moda Operandi.

“I started my journey with RTW (ready-to-wear) after graduating from Central Saint Martins. Now after 18 years since the inception of the brand, I am excited to bring back RTW for the audience along with the launch of our new website," says Gupta, in the press release. “It’s like a birth of a whole new world and we are eagerly looking forward to it.”

In an earlier interview with Lounge, while talking about his RTW line, Gupta said: “More people want to associate with us now, especially after seeing celebs like Cardi B, Teyonah Parris, Lizzo or Ranveer Singh in our clothes. They all have strong personalities, they are rule-breakers….”

Referring to the launch of the website, Saurabh Gupta, the designer's brother and the brand's co-founder, said, in the release: “We have been working towards this launch for over a year now and we are thrilled to introduce everyone to the virtual world of Gaurav Gupta.”

In the past one year, Gaurav Gupta has showcased twice at the Paris Haute Couture Week, showcasing concept saris, lehngas, dresses, trouser-suits and jackets.