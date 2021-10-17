Gabriel Garcia Marquez clothes are up for grabs

Lovers of literature and fashion, take note: 400 articles of clothing and accessories from Gabriel Garcia Marquez's wardrobe will go on sale in Mexico, the family of the Nobel Prize-winning writer said.

advertisement

advertisement

Titled "The Wardrobe of Garcia Marquez," the event will mark the opening of a cultural center in Marquez's residence in southern Mexico where the author of "One Hundred Years of Solitude" lived and wrote for many years.

Also read: An upcoming auction shines the spotlight on women artists

The items that will go on sale were selected by Marquez' granddaughter Emilia Garcia Elizondo, who will head the future cultural center.

"Gabo", Marquez' nickname, "had favorite tailors and favorite designers," Garcia Elizondo said in a statement.

She added that some of the clothes have "small vestiges of his life as a writer: a jacket with a marker in a pocket, which he used to autograph his books, or even an ink stain."

advertisement

advertisement

The writer's trademark tweed jackets are also part of the collection. Items that belonged to his wife, Mercedes Barcha, will also be offered but the outfit she wore when her husband received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982 will be on display but not for sale.

The sale will kick off on 20 October, with the proceeds to be donated to a foundation that helps children from indigenous communities in southern Mexico.

After his cancer diagnosis in the late 1990s, Marquez wrote the memoir Vivir Para Contarla (Living to Tell the Tale; 2002), which focuses on his first 30 years.

The titan of magical realism, Marquez died on 17 April 2014 at the age of 87 in Mexico City where the Colombian lived part of his life. His wife died at the same age on 15 August 2020.

advertisement

advertisement

Also read: An auction that celebrates the milestone works of modern masters