Forging new paths in fashion and luxury

Becoming the brains and nervous system of the Land Rover

A new collaboration between luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover and Silicon Valley artificial intelligence company Nvidia may help the former catch up with Tesla Inc and other luxury vehicle rivals in a digital technology arms race. Sources from both companies told Reuters that Jaguar Land Rover planned to work with Nvidia engineers to develop vehicles that can drive themselves under certain conditions, park autonomously and provide more information and software-powered features to drivers.

“We can now accelerate our in-vehicle software,” Francois Dossa, JLR’s executive director for strategy, said over a call with Reuters, which reported that the Nvidia alliance covers all Jaguar and Land Rover models to be launched from 2025. Nvidia’s vice president of automotive, Danny Shapiro, said that they would act as the brains and the nervous system of Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

Hitting the streets with Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 collection

Neutral tones gave away to more daring colours at Michael Kors first live nighttime runway show, celebrating his Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Talking about the collection in an interview with AFP before the show, Kors said that the collection was all about being polished, feeling glamorous and hitting the streets again, and not about the relaxed comfort of the past two years. “In this collection, there is not a tracksuit, flip flop or sneaker.”

With the pandemic wreaking havoc across the city, leading to frequent closures of restaurants and nightlife spots, New Yorkers have ended up choosing comfort over self-expression, he pointed out.“I think that people sacrificed the joy of expression and the joy of feeling confident,” the designer said. “At a certain point you really lose your identity, so I think this has regenerated and rejuvenated people’s sort of joy in getting dressed,” said Kors, adding, “I think it is an exciting moment to see this sleeping beauty awake.”

Rare blue diamond to be auctioned at Sotheby’s Hong Kong

A recently-mined blue diamond, the largest and most valuable of its kind so far, will come for auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in April. Sotheby’s Senior Vice President and Sales Director for Jewellery Frank Everett told Reuters that the jewel is remarkable on many levels.“It’s rare because of the size. It’s over 15 carats. It’s a vivid blue. It’s internally flawless. And really one of the rarest aspects of it is the cut,” he said.

Reuters reported that the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) graded the diamond a Fancy Vivid Blue - the highest possible colour grading according to Sotheby’s, awarded to no more than 1% of blue diamonds submitted to the GIA. Sotheby’s expects that the 15.10-carat diamond, discovered at the Cullinan mine in South Africa in April 2021, will sell for more than $48 million.

“I think we’re going to see tremendous interest in this stone when it finally comes to auction,” said Everett, pointing out that the market has been very strong for jewellery at the moment. “One of the strongest segments is coloured diamonds. And one of the strongest colours is blue.”