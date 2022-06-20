advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > For summer, Dolce & Gabbana plays with past and present 

For summer, Dolce & Gabbana plays with past and present

At the Milan fashion week, the label showcased a menswear collection inspired from its archives

 D&G gave its heritage, Y2K pieces a contemporary twist. T-shirts reminiscent of the Sicilian imagery, slim-fitting trousers and chainmail made a big appearance.  (Instagram/Dolce&Gabbana)
Titled ‘Re-Edition’, the collection featured an array of classic archival pieces, including 90s clothes worn by the designer's OG muse David Beckham. (Instagram/Dolce&Gabbana)
Patchwork ripped denim, chainmails and a hunky T-shirt were reminiscent of the label's noughties moments.  (Instagram/Dolce&Gabbana)
Accessories, new silhouettes and fabrics helped reinvent the classic pieces,  (Instagram/Dolce&Gabbana)
The collection's core idea was to take something old, timeless and iconic and give it a Gen Z twist. (Instagram/Dolce&Gabbana)
    20.06.2022 | 04:05 PM IST

