For summer, Dolce & Gabbana plays with past and present
At the Milan fashion week, the label showcased a menswear collection inspired from its archives
D&G gave its heritage, Y2K pieces a contemporary twist. T-shirts reminiscent of the Sicilian imagery, slim-fitting trousers and chainmail made a big appearance.
(Instagram/Dolce&Gabbana)
Titled ‘Re-Edition’, the collection featured an array of classic archival pieces, including 90s clothes worn by the designer's OG muse David Beckham.
(Instagram/Dolce&Gabbana)
Patchwork ripped denim, chainmails and a hunky T-shirt were reminiscent of the label's noughties moments.
(Instagram/Dolce&Gabbana)
Accessories, new silhouettes and fabrics helped reinvent the classic pieces,
(Instagram/Dolce&Gabbana)
The collection's core idea was to take something old, timeless and iconic and give it a Gen Z twist.
(Instagram/Dolce&Gabbana)
