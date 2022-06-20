Home > Fashion> Trends > For summer, Dolce & Gabbana plays with past and present

For summer, Dolce & Gabbana plays with past and present At the Milan fashion week, the label showcased a menswear collection inspired from its archives

D&G gave its heritage, Y2K pieces a contemporary twist. T-shirts reminiscent of the Sicilian imagery, slim-fitting trousers and chainmail made a big appearance. (Instagram/Dolce&Gabbana) Titled ‘Re-Edition’, the collection featured an array of classic archival pieces, including 90s clothes worn by the designer's OG muse David Beckham. (Instagram/Dolce&Gabbana) Patchwork ripped denim, chainmails and a hunky T-shirt were reminiscent of the label's noughties moments. (Instagram/Dolce&Gabbana) Accessories, new silhouettes and fabrics helped reinvent the classic pieces, (Instagram/Dolce&Gabbana) The collection's core idea was to take something old, timeless and iconic and give it a Gen Z twist. (Instagram/Dolce&Gabbana) FIRST PUBLISHED

