For sale: Marie Antoinette's furniture

A royal late Louis XV Ormolu-mounted painted-tole commode stamped by Pierre Macret (1790), and a royal Louis XVI cream-painted armchair stamped by Georges Jacob (cira 1788): two pieces of furniture on sale that belonged to the Queen of France, Marie-Antoinette (REUTERS)

Two pieces of furniture formerly owned by France's Queen Marie Antoinette are set to go to auction on 22 November in Paris.

The 250-year-old chest of drawers and chair are estimated to be worth 800,000 to 1.2 million euros ($832,000-1.25 million) and 100,000 to 200,000 euros ($104,000-208,000), respectively.

"These pieces have always been important and considered as such throughout the centuries, so even without their origin and royal dimension in mind, they were admired and liked," said Christie's France vice-president Simon de Monicault.

The chest of drawers with Chinese-inspired designs and rare metal parts was made for then queen-to-be Marie Antoinette in 1770, when she first arrived in France as a 15-year-old.

"We can imagine that she was still a rather lost future monarch. She would marry the soon-to-be Louis XVI that year."

The chair was the last royal order placed by the then queen, before she was overthrown during the French Revolution and later executed at age 37.

Last year, a pair of diamond bracelets which also belonged to the former Queen were sold at auction in Switzerland for $8.18 million, several times the pre-sale estimate.

Earlier this month, five dozen works from Paul Cezanne, Vincent van Gogh and other revered artists brought in $1.5 billion at an auction of part of the vast collection of paintings and sculpture amassed by late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

The total represented the highest amount ever collected at a single art auction, according to the auction house, Christie's in New York. Proceeds will be donated to philanthropic causes in accordance with the wishes of Allen, who died in 2018.

Several of the winning bids smashed previous records for individual artists and many exceeded the expected sales prices estimated by Christie's.

Among the priciest works sold was Pointillist pioneer Georges Seurat's Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), an 1888 oil on canvas depicting three nude women. It fetched $149.2 million including fees, a record for a Seurat piece.

