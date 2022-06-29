advertisement

For fall collection, Jacquemus fills white with comfort, couture

The designer presented his fall 2022 collection in the salt mountains of south France's Camargue park

Set in the salt mountains of the Camargue park in the south of France, the Jacquemus fall 2022 collection was a play between fabric and form. (Instagram/Jacquemus)
Among the models in the show was India's Avanti Nagrath. Titled 'Le Papier', the collection was Jacquemus' gaze at a blank canvas of opportunities.  (Instagram/Jacquemus)
Diaphanous white dresses, tulle skirts and paper-thin fabrics in structural suits were part of the collection.  (Instagram/Jacquemus)
Simon Porte Jacquemus took inspiration from his own upcoming wedding for the show. Tulles, veils and pieces with long trails were among the highlights. (Instagram/Jacquemus)
    29.06.2022 | 01:56 PM IST

