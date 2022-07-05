For Fall 2023, Schiaparelli adds a pop of colour

‘All of us who work in fashion know that much of the rest of the world think what we do is silly. It’s a boring criticism, and we all argue otherwise, but if you think about it, fashion is silly at times. It’s also provocative, upending, challenging, and meaningful. It’s breathtaking. It’s beautiful,’ said Artistic Director Roseberry in the show notes.
The Schiaparelli couture show was held in the Musee des Arts Decoratifs to mark a new retrospective at the museum celebrating the late, great couturier who invented the color shocking pink and courted the Surrealist artists.Iterations of straw panama hats, satin laced chokers and structural A-line skirts were highlighted throughout the collection.
Roseberry's classic markers of black velvet and gold hardware were visible in the collection along the surrealist designs that have become synonymous to the label
The collection also included a new experiment with florals, fabrics, materials and colours while maintaining the dramatic Schiaparelli elements.
Dramatic corsets were reimagined and inspired by the Maison's earlier collections.
