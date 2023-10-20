A London footwear and leather show aims to showcase India's design talent More than 40 exhibitors from the sub-continent are participating in the event, including leather bags, shoes and garment manufacturers /fashion/trends/footwear-leather-exhibition-artisans-india-111697774140494.html 111697774140494 story

Indian Deputy High Commissioner to the UK Sujit Ghosh (wearing red tie) at the India Footwear & Leather Products Show, in London, on 19 October (PTI)

The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) India in partnership with the British Footwear Association (BFA) launched a major two-day India Footwear & Leather Products Show in London on Thursday.

India’s leather footwear and products boast annual exports exceeding 4 billion pounds and the UK show has been conceived to promote Indian products highly sought after by global buyers.

More than 40 exhibitors from India are participating in the event, including leather bags, shoes and garment manufacturers.

“British industries recognise India as an essential source for leather products and footwear,” said the British Footwear Association in a statement.

The High Commission of India in London hosted a special curtain-raiser on Wednesday for the show to highlight India’s global standing as the second-largest producer of footwear and second-largest exporter of leather garments. Besides, Indian firms are also the third-largest exporter of saddlery and harness and fourth-largest exporter of leather goods.

“Chairman of CLE Sanjay Leekha introduced the participants to recent achievements of the Indian leather sector. The potential of the leather, footwear and accessories sector in India was highlighted by various speakers,” the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

“This was followed by a detailed presentation on the Indian Footwear and Leather Industry by R. Selvam, Executive Director, CLE. Industry experts like Lucy Reece-Raybould, CEO of British Footwear Association, and Dr N. Mohan, CEO of Kothari Industrial Corporation Limited, also spoke about the investment trends and opportunities in the Indian footwear sector,” it added.

The curtain-raiser was also attended by the representatives from the British Footwear Association (BFA) and prominent leather and footwear brands and entities including Dr Martens, Grenson, Global Footwear Solutions, UK Fashion and Textile Association, Wander Studio, Pip and Henry etc. The event concluded with an interactive session between the exhibitors and participants.