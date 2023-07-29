Varun Bahl offers vibrant 3D flowers in his couture collection The designer's ‘Inner Bloom’ collection focuses on young, playful silhouttes in vivid colours /fashion/trends/floral-couture-embroidery-india-couture-week-varun-bahl-bridal-wear-111690530732203.html 111690530732203 story

Designer Varun Bahl with muse and showstopper Bhumi Pednekar at the end of his show on 26 July in Delhi.

His 'Inner Bloom' collection played with different embroideries like sequin work, cutdana, and nakshi work, in vibrant shades. The collection had a fair share of 3D flowers, synonymous with Varun Bahl (AFP) The garments, be it the lehnga-choli or the gowns, cater to the modern bride, blending boho-chic with haute couture (AFP) Inspired by nature, Bahl chose a vibrant colour palette for his collection (AFP) Actor Bhumi Pednekar wore a dewy gold two piece, featuring a dramatic, sweeping train. (AFP)


