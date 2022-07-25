Flamenco dress as a sari? JJ Valaya makes it possible
At the ongoing India Couture Week, the designer presented 'Alma', inspired by the designs of Spain
Titled, ‘Alma’, designer JJ Valaya's couture collection was inspired by the traditional motifs and designs of Spain.
The designer presented opulent pieces with classic Spanish elements like women with flower hair buns.
The extravagant designs were rich in embroidery done on pastel colours.
Besides the garments, the elaborate jewellery stole the show.
