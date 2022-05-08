First look: Falguni and Shane Peacock’s new Hyderabad store

Designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock recently launched a new flagship store in Hyderabad's famous Banjara Hills, close on the heels of their Mumbai flagship in Mumbai's Kala Ghoda.

Designed by Gauri Khan, this new destination store houses the label's signature couture gowns, bridal wear, saris and a limited edition of occasion wear for men. The structure of the 6500 sq ft store, its antique chandeliers, and a beige and gold colour spell luxury. “Hyderabad is an important market for us, and we always wanted to have a store in Banjara Hills. After a search of almost two years, when we saw the place, we fell in love with the location. We knew we could bring our vision to life, with a design destination that mirrors our label’s aesthetics,” says Falguni Peacock.

The store is spread over 6500 sq ft

Customized rugs, FSP monogrammed wallpaper and feathered cushions mark the stores signature styling.

The menswear section

“While designing, it was important for me to make the space functional and not imposing. It is the product that is most important, and that should stand out. The idea is that when a client walks into the store, they should completely wipe it out. I love how the store has achieved it all,” says Khan.

The store houses the label's bridalwear as well

Khan's vision for the store was executed by architect Vasundhara Sampath of Philosophy Design Studio and Sanjeevitha Bhagwath of PMC – The Workz. They have focused on the stores’ design sensibilities, transforming concepts into detailing and overseeing the execution of the store.

Shane and Falguni Peacock with Gauri Khan (right)

