A style guide for festive menswear wardrobe Designers suggest experimenting with different fabrics, colours and silhouettes to create a unique look /fashion/trends/festive-fashion-style-trends-diwali-2023-menswear-111699609257627.html 111699609257627 story

When it comes to festive menswear, kurtas, bandis and sherwanis are a given, but styling them with a playful twist makes all the difference. A push on experimental layering and an addition of a nifty accessory can instantly elevate a look.

This season, menswear looks are all about layering different fabrics and silhouettes together to create a unique look.

Pearl Uppal, designer of label Talking Threads, suggests draped pants with mandarin collar shirts, shorter shirt kurtas with light jackets and sequinned jackets with Jodhpur pants. "We see men looking to blend contemporary style with traditional Indian celebration wear. In terms of fabrics, detail in prints and light embroideries remain in trend. Additionally, fabric manipulation to create interesting textures with pintucks, micro quilting, ruching are in vogue too," she says.

As for colours, menswear is no longer just about neutrals and black. From soft rose palette, sage green, to pastel hues of blues, a lot of experimentation is happening. “Men are looking to wear different colours and not sticking to the ‘safe colour zone’,” adds Uppal.

Designer Tarun Tahiliani, who started his bridge to luxury brand Tasva last year, says that with indulgence in global trends and fashion, the modern Indian man has become highly adaptive in his understanding of what goes well with his personality, and what resonates with his choices. "The festive season in India is probably one of the biggest reasons for people to enjoy dressing in ethnic wear. Layering is a preferred way of wearing garments, wherein putting together multiple garments such as kurtas with bandis, or bandhgalas, paired with shawls, adds to the overall grandeur and look," says Tahiliani.

From Talking Threads

Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia of label Nirmooha notes that acing festive menswear looks requires a good understanding of both current trends and timeless designs. “As fashion trends are constantly evolving, it's essential to stay up-to-date with thInvest in silhouettes like slim-fit suits, Nehru jackets and bandhgala suits that are a statement-making choice for any special occasion,” she suggests.

Jewel tones, earthy hues and metallic accents would offer several options to infuse glam in some best styled looks of the season. "This season, I'd highly recommend tailored looks like velvet kurta pants, bandis, lurex sets, carbon embroidered suits or printed long blazers," she says.

To make a strong fashion statement, opt for a pair of bracelets, cufflinks and rings along with a classic timepiece or a smartwatch. "Classic shoes, handcrafted juttis and loafers will always be on top for a festival twist," she suggests.

SVA's recently unveiled collection at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI was a canvas of ornate fabrics and intricate details. "Ensembles crafted out of crepe, silk and organza in statement blue and deep merlot set the mood for the festivities. The intricate jaal and vibrant prints add an artistic touch, while threadwork textures and metallic accents create a tapestry of elegance," says designer Sonam Modi. “Tone-on-tone trench coats, bandis, jackets, sheer kurtas, and layered ensembles complete the picture of contemporary-meets-traditional menswear.”