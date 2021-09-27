Advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Fendi and Versace do the big fashion swap

Fendi and Versace do the big fashion swap

Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini Fendi of Fendi and Donatella Versace of Versace swapped houses to design 25 looks inspired by the other’s vision 

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 27.09.2021  |  03:41 PM IST
Inspired by the mid-to-late nineties period of the storied house, Versace by Fendi explores an idea of duality, most pointedly seen in a melding of the Fendi monogram with the Versace Greek key motif.
Inspired by the mid-to-late nineties period of the storied house, Versace by Fendi explores an idea of duality, most pointedly seen in a melding of the Fendi monogram with the Versace Greek key motif. (courtesy Fendi)
According to the official statement, the collections celebrate the brands ‘artistic legacy from the perspective of Kim Jones and Donatella Versace.’
According to the official statement, the collections celebrate the brands ‘artistic legacy from the perspective of Kim Jones and Donatella Versace.’ (Courtesy Fendi)
The collections are reminiscent of 90s era of extravagance.
The collections are reminiscent of 90s era of extravagance. (Courtesy Fendi)
Versace's baroque prints were restyled into Fendi dresses
Versace's baroque prints were restyled into Fendi dresses ( Courtesy Fendi)

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    27.09.2021 | 03:41 PM IST

