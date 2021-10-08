FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week is all about celebrating the present

At first glance, it seemed to be the start of just another fashion week, where vaccine certificates and face masks were more sought after than ID proof. But as a model wearing a light, embellished Tarun Tahiliani lehnga walked down the runway at the Jio World Convention Centre on a muggy Mumbai afternoon, the sense of hope was almost palpable.

As designers started showcasing collections on the physical stage from 7 October, as part of the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, which concludes on Sunday, the bright, happy colours seemed to wash away the pain and dreariness of the pandemic months.

Also read: I never let fashion trends dictate my work, says J.J. Valaya

Do physical fashion shows matter in the pandemic era? That may be the subject of an unending debate. For now, here are some of the showcases.

advertisement

advertisement

If you are wondering how to make bridalwear glamorous yet minimalistic, Arpita Mehta's '06-10-2021' collection can help. Her hand-embroidered lehngas, in hues of pink, mint and scarlet, are for the “new normal-world weddings”. (Courtesy Arpita Mehta)

In 'Rumeli', J.J. Valaya continues to explore the silk and spice routes with another festive collection, blending Turkish elements with riches from the Balkans. With this line, Valaya is hoping to bridge the gap between couture and prêt.

Pankaj and Nidhi’s 'Amalfi' resort 2021 collection is all about the beauty of south Italy’s Amalfi coast, their “happy place”. Cutwork laces and jacquards add a luxury holiday mood to the collection.

With ‘The Reunion’ collection of draped lehngas and occasion-wear, Tarun Tahiliani returns to the physical runway after a gap of more than two years. The light, functional pieces come “with a serious fashion twist as opposed to a bridal bent”.

Monica & Karishma’s label, JADE, celebrates Rajasthan’s tie-and-dye technique leheriya in 'BaniThani'. Created along with leheriya artist Mohd Saquib, the attempt is to showcase a traditional form with a “global handwriting”.

Also read: Fashion is about clothes, not the showstopper, says Tarun Tahiliani