FDCI India Couture Week returns to physical mode

The 15th edition of India Couture Week (ICW) will take place from 22-31 July in collaboration with partners Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

According to the announcement by FDCI on Friday, they will be celebrating 15 years of Indian Couture Week(ICW) since its debut in 2008.

To be held at Taj Palace in the capital city, the fashion gala will be organised in a physical format after almost two years of digital displays. Considering the success of the physical display at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week earlier this year in March, the event is anticipated to draw a spirited crowd of fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders.

With over a decade of presence at the Indian fashion scene, ICW has been recognised for its celebration of Indian textiles and handlooms. The event has remained at the forefront of highlighting homegrown talent and Indian crafts clusters with leading designers presenting their collection at the showcase year after year.

This year as well many recognised names are such as Amit Aggarwal, Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl will be showcasing their creations during the 10-day long fashion extravaganza.

“I think the most beautiful part of this 15 year journey for me has been to be able to create a blueprint for the future with India Couture Week.”

"This has been a memorable journey of celebrating the unique heritage we possess as a country. And this year too we have 13 of India’s leading couturiers showcasing the finest crafts which will hold centre stage at the ten-day extravaganza,” FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said in a statement.

Keeping in tune with the digital presence, India Couture Week will also include offsite presentations and all the shows will be live-streamed on the FDCI's digital platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and its official website.

While FDCI will host ICW in the throes of the capital, its next instalment of collaboration with Lakme Fashion Week will be held in Mumbai in October (12-16) this year.

