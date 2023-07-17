The fashion of Wimbledon 2023 Most celebrities in the audience flaunted their version of quiet luxury, keeping the looks simple and muted with three-piece suits and lots of whites /fashion/trends/fashion-wimbledon-2023-trends-quiet-luxury-111689572765772.html 111689572765772 story

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas sit in the Royal Box during the final of the Wimbledon women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on 15 July in London (AP)

Daniel Craig and wife Rachel Weisz during the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on 16 July (AP) Brad Pitt was also present during the Carlos Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic match (AP) Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore versions of green throughout the tournament (REUTERS) Football player David Beckham and his mother Sandra Beckham during the women's singles tennis match between Russia's Daria Kasatkina and Britain's Jodie Burrage on 5 July (AFP)


