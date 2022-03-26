Fashion week so far: It’s all about going a bit extra
Restraint? What restraint? Collections at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week bring the bling back in a post-pandemic world
Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shanaya Kapoor walk the ramp in creations by Manish Malhotra during the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week on Friday
Aashish N Soni's collection was all about brocade and structured silhouettes
(PTI)
Masks and gloves are here to stay, Rajesh Pratap Singh's collection seems to say.
(ANI)
Co-ord sets are not going anywhere. A creation by Diksha Khanna
(ANI)
Shruti Haasan walks the ramp for Antar Agni
(ANI)
Nitin Bal Chauhan goes all out with ruffles galore
(PTI)
