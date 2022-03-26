advertisement

Fashion week so far: It's all about going a bit extra

Fashion week so far: It’s all about going a bit extra

Restraint? What restraint? Collections at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week bring the bling back in a post-pandemic world

Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shanaya Kapoor walk the ramp in creations by Manish Malhotra during the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week on Friday
Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shanaya Kapoor walk the ramp in creations by Manish Malhotra during the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week on Friday
Aashish N Soni's collection was all about brocade and structured silhouettes 
Aashish N Soni's collection was all about brocade and structured silhouettes  (PTI)
Masks and gloves are here to stay, Rajesh Pratap Singh's collection seems to say. 
Masks and gloves are here to stay, Rajesh Pratap Singh's collection seems to say.  (ANI)
Co-ord sets are not going anywhere. A creation by Diksha Khanna 
Co-ord sets are not going anywhere. A creation by Diksha Khanna  (ANI)
Shruti Haasan walks the ramp for Antar Agni 
Shruti Haasan walks the ramp for Antar Agni  (ANI)
Nitin Bal Chauhan goes all out with ruffles galore
Nitin Bal Chauhan goes all out with ruffles galore (PTI)

