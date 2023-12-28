Top fashion moments of 2023

Designer Gaurav Gupta became a favourite of international celebrities, with names like Cardi B and Beyonce flaunting his creations often on the stage and the red carpet. (above) Beyonce wore a sari-inspired piece from Gupta's Hiranyagarbha' collection for her Atlanta show opening earlier this year.
Designer Rahul Mishra, too, made international headlines this year, with A-listers wearing his creations on and off the runway. He was also bestowed with the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres award by the French government this year. (Above) Zendaya wore a Rahul Mishra sari gown during the second day of the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai, in April
Dior's fall 2023 collection, presented on 30 March at Mumbai's Gateway of India, was a historic moment for the country. It was the first time a major Western brand had included India in one of its seasonal calendars
The ‘India In Fashion’ show at Mumbai's NMACC was the first of its kind exhibition that documented the global influence of the subcontinent’s craft and textiles. It featured over 140 iconic costumes and pieces from India, global brands and fashion houses, tracing more than 200 years of the the country's contribution to the global fashion sensibility. (Above) An ensemble by YSL on display at the show.
Designers Shantanu and Nikhil Mehra of the label Shantanu & Nikhil presented their collection 'Indra' at COP28. It was part of the Sustainable Fashion show, a first of its kind presentation, at the climate conference.
A Paithani sari that will be part of 'Kath Padar—Paithani & Beyond'
