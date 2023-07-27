Falguni and Shane Peacock bring Renaissance art to Indian couture

The collection offered different interpretations of the traditional lehnga-choli, dresses and gowns, all elevated with elements like long embroidered veils and feathers
(Mohd Zakir/ANI)
The show's jewellery, full of diamonds and pearls, was by designer Renu Oberoi.
(Money SHARMA / AFP)
Many of the. garments in the collection flaunted the bow, the latest trend in accessories. The colour palette was full of pastels, with some addition of bright yellows and pinks.
When it came to the men's collection, the designers kept the silhouettes simple and very traditional
(Mohd Zakir)