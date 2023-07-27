advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Falguni and Shane Peacock bring Renaissance art to Indian couture

Falguni and Shane Peacock bring Renaissance art to Indian couture

On the first day of India Couture Week 2023, the designer duo presented a grand, blingy collection that played with traditional silhouettes

The designer-duo Falguni and Shane Peacock pose with Bollywood actor Kiara Advani (in pink) at the end of their show during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi, on 25 July
The designer-duo Falguni and Shane Peacock pose with Bollywood actor Kiara Advani (in pink) at the end of their show during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi, on 25 July (Money SHARMA/ AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 27.07.2023  |  11:00 AM IST
The collection offered different interpretations of the traditional lehnga-choli, dresses and gowns, all elevated with elements like long embroidered veils and feathers
The collection offered different interpretations of the traditional lehnga-choli, dresses and gowns, all elevated with elements like long embroidered veils and feathers (Mohd Zakir/ANI)
The show's jewellery, full of diamonds and pearls, was by designer Renu Oberoi.
The show's jewellery, full of diamonds and pearls, was by designer Renu Oberoi. (Money SHARMA / AFP)
Many of the. garments in the collection flaunted the bow, the latest trend in accessories. The colour palette was full of pastels, with some addition of bright yellows and pinks.
Many of the. garments in the collection flaunted the bow, the latest trend in accessories. The colour palette was full of pastels, with some addition of bright yellows and pinks.

When it came to the men's collection, the designers kept the silhouettes simple and very traditional
When it came to the men's collection, the designers kept the silhouettes simple and very traditional (Mohd Zakir)

