The simple and grand fashion of Golden Globes 2024
Traditional jackets, flowy gowns and simmery dresses—a look at some of the stunning looks at the star-studded awards night
/fashion/trends/fashion-golden-globes-2024-red-carpet-111704690068308.html
111704690068308
story
Taylor Swift opted for a shimmery, acid green custom Gucci dress
(AFP)
Margot Robbie was in full Barbie mode, wearing an Armani Privé ensemble.
(AFP)
Colman Domingo, who portrays activist Bayard Rustin in 'Rustin', opted for a Nehru tuxedo.
(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dua Lipa made a grand entrance in a Schiaparelli dress
(REUTERS)
Jennifer Lopez brought the old-world charm in a baby pink dress by Nicole Felicia Couture.
(REUTERS)
Barry Keoghan of “Saltburn” kept it chic in a Louis Vuitton outfit
(REUTERS)