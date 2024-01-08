The simple and grand fashion of Golden Globes 2024 Traditional jackets, flowy gowns and simmery dresses—a look at some of the stunning looks at the star-studded awards night /fashion/trends/fashion-golden-globes-2024-red-carpet-111704690068308.html 111704690068308 story

Taylor Swift opted for a shimmery, acid green custom Gucci dress (AFP)

Margot Robbie was in full Barbie mode, wearing an Armani Privé ensemble. (AFP) Colman Domingo, who portrays activist Bayard Rustin in 'Rustin', opted for a Nehru tuxedo. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Dua Lipa made a grand entrance in a Schiaparelli dress (REUTERS) Jennifer Lopez brought the old-world charm in a baby pink dress by Nicole Felicia Couture. (REUTERS) Barry Keoghan of "Saltburn" kept it chic in a Louis Vuitton outfit (REUTERS)


