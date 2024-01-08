advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > The simple and grand fashion of Golden Globes 2024

The simple and grand fashion of Golden Globes 2024

Traditional jackets, flowy gowns and simmery dresses—a look at some of the stunning looks at the star-studded awards night

Taylor Swift opted for a shimmery, acid green custom Gucci dress
Taylor Swift opted for a shimmery, acid green custom Gucci dress (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 08.01.2024  |  11:02 AM IST
Margot Robbie was in full Barbie mode, wearing an Armani Privé ensemble.
Margot Robbie was in full Barbie mode, wearing an Armani Privé ensemble. (AFP)
Colman Domingo, who portrays activist Bayard Rustin in 'Rustin', opted for a Nehru tuxedo.
Colman Domingo, who portrays activist Bayard Rustin in 'Rustin', opted for a Nehru tuxedo. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dua Lipa made a grand entrance in a Schiaparelli dress
Dua Lipa made a grand entrance in a Schiaparelli dress (REUTERS)
Jennifer Lopez brought the old-world charm in a baby pink dress by Nicole Felicia Couture.
Jennifer Lopez brought the old-world charm in a baby pink dress by Nicole Felicia Couture. (REUTERS)

Also read: The old-school fashion of Golden Globes 2023

 

Barry Keoghan of “Saltburn” kept it chic in a Louis Vuitton outfit
Barry Keoghan of “Saltburn” kept it chic in a Louis Vuitton outfit (REUTERS)

Also read: Who are the favourites at the Golden Globes this year?

Next Story