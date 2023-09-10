Fashion at G20 summit: bright colours, saris and sharp tailored suits While most of the leaders stuck to crisp black and blue suits, their partners wore a mix of Western and traditional dresses in bright shades /fashion/trends/fashion-g20-summit-sari-narendra-modi-111694319136268.html 111694319136268 story

Partners of the heads of G20 countries at the National Agriculture Science Centre. (HT_PRINT)

Indian President Droupadi Murmu (in white and blue sari) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (extreme left) with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and wife Yuko Kishida (in green and pink sari) at Bharat Mandapam for the G20 Dinner on 9 September. (ANI)
President Murmu, and Prime Minister Modi, who wore mostly 'kurta' and 'bandhgala' in muted colours throughout the G20 summit, with United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty at the Bharat Mandapam on 9 September. (PTI)
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President Joe Biden wore different shades of blue at the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance at the G20 summit in New Delhi on 9 September. (AFP)
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (left) has opted for saris in summery shades throughout her G20 summit visit. Here, she's with the Union minister of railways and textiles Darshana Jardosh. (ANI/PIB)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (with light grey tie) and his partner Jodie Haydon being received by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar (in white dhoti) and others upon their arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport on 8 September (PTI)


