Fashion doesn’t want to play safe

If Milan is the serious, nerdy kid of the fashion week calendar, London is the cool one. And the recently concluded London Fashion Week Fall 2022, the first physical show since the pandemic in the British city, confirms it. With an explosion of colours, quirky designs and awe-inspiring sexiness, the five-day showcase saw young designers rewriting post-pandemic dressing expectations. Whether it were the lingerie-like strappy dresses by Albania-born Nensi Dojaka or the pastel fake-fur minis from Asian-American Chet Lo, the design creators showed comfort can also ooze sexiness.

Also read: Is the Indian fashion industry ready for metaverse?

Beyond the sex appeal on display, the event saw designers pushing conversations around diversity as well. Ozwald Boateng, for instance, put on a show about “the influence of Black culture in the UK” over the past four decades. Some designers and brands, like Poster Girl and 16Arlington, addressed weight issues by including some less-skinny models in their presentations.

Here are some highlights from the London fashion week.

16Arlington’s sheer sequin-embellished dresses were stylish, light but bold. (AFP)

Hong Kong-based designer Kay Kwok served many futuristic looks, like the one in black. (AFP)

Preen opted for an immersive experience, combining dance movements with modelling. Its collection married several elements, from layering and bold patterns to oversized knits. (AFP)

The Roksanda show celebrated bright colours in fluid dresses. (AP)

The star of the Yuhan Wang catwalk show was Misty, the cat. (REUTERS)

Also read: 2020s are going to be Roaring 20s for luxury, says Nappa Dori founder