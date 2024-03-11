Fashion at 2024 Oscars red carpet
From Zendaya to Ryan Gosling, celebrities turned on the style as they walked the red carpet
Zendaya opted for a glamorous Giorgio Armani Privé antique rose silk gown for the Oscars night held on 10 March in Los Angeles
(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Emma Stone, who won the Oscar for best actress for 'Poor Things', wore a dramatic peplum Louis Vuitton gown
(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lawrence channelled the old Hollywood glamour vibe with a black-and-white off-shoulder gown from Christian Dior haute couture’s spring 2024 collection.
(REUTERS)
Ryan Gosling kept it classic and chic in a tie-less Gucci suit
(REUTERS)
Danielle Brooks dazzled in a Dolce & Gabbana satin corset gown
(REUTERS)
Colman Domingo, famous for his stylish red carpet looks, arrived at the 2024 Oscars in a Louis Vuitton suit and cowboy boots.
(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)