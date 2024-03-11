advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Fashion at 2024 Oscars red carpet

Fashion at 2024 Oscars red carpet

From Zendaya to Ryan Gosling, celebrities turned on the style as they walked the red carpet

Zendaya opted for a glamorous Giorgio Armani Privé antique rose silk gown for the Oscars night held on 10 March in Los Angeles
Zendaya opted for a glamorous Giorgio Armani Privé antique rose silk gown for the Oscars night held on 10 March in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 11.03.2024  |  11:14 AM IST
Emma Stone, who won the Oscar for best actress for 'Poor Things', wore a dramatic peplum Louis Vuitton gown
Emma Stone, who won the Oscar for best actress for 'Poor Things', wore a dramatic peplum Louis Vuitton gown (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lawrence channelled the old Hollywood glamour vibe with a black-and-white off-shoulder gown from Christian Dior haute couture’s spring 2024 collection.
Jennifer Lawrence channelled the old Hollywood glamour vibe with a black-and-white off-shoulder gown from Christian Dior haute couture’s spring 2024 collection. (REUTERS)
Ryan Gosling kept it classic and chic in a tie-less Gucci suit
Ryan Gosling kept it classic and chic in a tie-less Gucci suit (REUTERS)
Danielle Brooks dazzled in a Dolce & Gabbana satin corset gown
Danielle Brooks dazzled in a Dolce & Gabbana satin corset gown (REUTERS)
Colman Domingo, famous for his stylish red carpet looks, arrived at the 2024 Oscars in a Louis Vuitton suit and cowboy boots.
Colman Domingo, famous for his stylish red carpet looks, arrived at the 2024 Oscars in a Louis Vuitton suit and cowboy boots. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

