Fashion at 2024 Oscars red carpet

Zendaya opted for a glamorous Giorgio Armani Privé antique rose silk gown for the Oscars night held on 10 March in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Emma Stone, who won the Oscar for best actress for 'Poor Things', wore a dramatic peplum Louis Vuitton gown (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jennifer Lawrence channelled the old Hollywood glamour vibe with a black-and-white off-shoulder gown from Christian Dior haute couture's spring 2024 collection. (REUTERS) Ryan Gosling kept it classic and chic in a tie-less Gucci suit (REUTERS) Danielle Brooks dazzled in a Dolce & Gabbana satin corset gown (REUTERS) Colman Domingo, famous for his stylish red carpet looks, arrived at the 2024 Oscars in a Louis Vuitton suit and cowboy boots. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)


