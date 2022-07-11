Falguni Shane Peacock receive the Shiromani Award

Indian designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock have been awarded the prestigious Shiromani Award at the NRI World Summit 2022 in Dorchester, the UK, in recognition of their contribution to the Indian fashion industry.

The label entered the Indian fashion scene with a debut in 2004 at the India Fashion Week. Since then, they have made their presence felt globally, with showcases in cities like London, Miami and Los Angeles. Recently, Sarah Jessica Parker was seen in a custom lehenga by the label for her character, Carrie, in an episode of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

The award also recognises and highlights the brand's philanthropic initiatives through the Peacock Foundation, a non profit that aims to support India's youth by offering them employment.

First introduced in 1977, the Shiromani Award recognises the talent of Indians across the world. The past recipients include the likes of Mother Teresa, The Dalai Lama, Chief Marshal Sam Manekshaw, actors Raj Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan, sportspersons Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, P.T. Usha and Vishwanathan Anand.

The award ceremony was followed by an event held at the House of Lords the next day, where Shane Peacock was the keynote speaker who spoke about the flourishing Indo-Britain relations and trade association.

