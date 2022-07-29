Home > Fashion> Trends > Dolly J brings the shine of jazz to Indian couture

Dolly J brings the shine of jazz to Indian couture At the ongoing FDCI-India Couture Week 2022, the designer presented ‘Meraki' collection /fashion/trends/dolly-j-brings-the-shine-of-jazz-to-indian-couture-111659028038879.html 111659028038879 gallery

Actor Shilpa Shetty was the show stopper for designer Dolly J's presentation at the India Couture Week. (Instagram/FDCI) The shimmery gowns were extravagant, in shades of beige and gold. (Instagram/FDCI ) The intricate silver embroidery was the main highlight of the collection. (Instagram/FDCI ) The line combined vintage glamour and bridal wear. (Instagram/FDCI ) FIRST PUBLISHED

MOST POPULAR light up your inbox Tweets by @Mint_Lounge advertisement