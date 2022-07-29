advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Dolly J brings the shine of jazz to Indian couture 

Dolly J brings the shine of jazz to Indian couture

At the ongoing FDCI-India Couture Week 2022, the designer presented ‘Meraki' collection 

Actor Shilpa Shetty was the show stopper for designer Dolly J's presentation at the India Couture Week. 
Actor Shilpa Shetty was the show stopper for designer Dolly J's presentation at the India Couture Week.  (Instagram/FDCI)
The shimmery gowns were extravagant, in shades of beige and gold.
The shimmery gowns were extravagant, in shades of beige and gold. (Instagram/FDCI )
The intricate silver embroidery was the main highlight of the collection.   
The intricate silver embroidery was the main highlight of the collection.    (Instagram/FDCI )
The line combined vintage glamour and bridal wear. 
The line combined vintage glamour and bridal wear.  (Instagram/FDCI )
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    29.07.2022 | 01:32 PM IST

