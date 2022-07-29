Dolly J brings the shine of jazz to Indian couture
At the ongoing FDCI-India Couture Week 2022, the designer presented ‘Meraki' collection
/fashion/trends/dolly-j-brings-the-shine-of-jazz-to-indian-couture-111659028038879.html
111659028038879
gallery
Actor Shilpa Shetty was the show stopper for designer Dolly J's presentation at the India Couture Week.
(Instagram/FDCI)
The shimmery gowns were extravagant, in shades of beige and gold.
(Instagram/FDCI )
The intricate silver embroidery was the main highlight of the collection.
(Instagram/FDCI )
The line combined vintage glamour and bridal wear.
(Instagram/FDCI )
Next Story