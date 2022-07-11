Dolce & Gabbana celebrates 10 years of Alta Moda magic

Italian luxury house Dolce& Gabbana returned to its roots for the Alta Moda show 2023 at Piazza Del Duomo in Sicily.

The House celebrates 10 years of Alta Moda this year.

Combining history and mythical grounds, the collection was an insight into the legacy of the Maison and the rich craftsmanship that has defined its superior designs over the years.

The collection was preceded by a mesmerising performance of "A riveder le stelle" by soprano Mariam Battistelli, accompanied by Aida Bousselma at the piano.

A sense of tradition, timeless beauty and Italian heritage was evoked through the dramatic collection.

Crochet dresses, handwoven tulle embroidery, net and scalloped hem were reproduced in inventive light to create a classic Sicilian look.

Illusion tulle corset dress embroidered with lurex gold and white tatting lace. (Instagram/Dolce & Gabbana )

Cotton Duchesse jacket with sculptured sleeves embellished with two cherubs in mikado silk. (Instagram/Dolce & Gabbana )

A dress with golden ribs embroidered with Baroque-inspired design. (Instagram/Dolce & Gabbana )

Taffeta cape over a draped chiffon corset dress. (Instagram/Dolce & Gabbana )

