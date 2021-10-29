advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Fashion> Trends > Diwali gifting guide: Functional jewellery that shines really bright 

Diwali gifting guide: Functional jewellery that shines really bright 

Today’s customer wants accessories that can complement outfits for any occasion. A luxury guide to select from 

DREAMS OF EDEN BROOCH: Create bold and eye-catching drama with this emerald, ruby and rose-cut diamond brooch from the house of Bharany’s. For details, call 9810265194; price on request
DREAMS OF EDEN BROOCH: Create bold and eye-catching drama with this emerald, ruby and rose-cut diamond brooch from the house of Bharany’s. For details, call 9810265194; price on request (Courtesy Bharany’s)

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 29.10.2021  |  07:11 PM IST

Whether it’s contemporary or traditional, the customer of today wants jewellery that's practical functional and can complement outfits for any occasion. 

advertisement

advertisement

Since the start of the pandemic, Tarang Arora, the chief executive officer and creative director of Amrapali Jewels, has been getting requests from customers, asking for jewellery pieces can be moulded in a way that it works well with a wedding outfit as well as for a casual outing. “People want polki, diamond, rubies, emeralds, but all in a way that the same piece of jewellery can be adapted to a different way," he says. "Pandemic has really changed the way we consume jewellery." 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

Also read | The Diwali luxury gifting guide

advertisement

advertisement

Here are some options for you to chose from this festive season:

 

TIFFANY VICTORIA DIAMOND VINE DROP EARRINGS: Made in 18 carat rose gold, these earrings with mixed-cut diamonds make for a striking pair. Available on Tiffany.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27 lakh
TIFFANY VICTORIA DIAMOND VINE DROP EARRINGS: Made in 18 carat rose gold, these earrings with mixed-cut diamonds make for a striking pair. Available on Tiffany.com; 27 lakh (Courtesy Tiffany's )
VICTORIAN DIAMOND NECKLACE & WHITE GOLD CHOKER: The multilayer neckpiece, crafted with diamonds and rubies, is detachable and can be worn in three as well as five layers. The choker has fine diamonds and Basra pearls. Available on Amrapalijewels.com; price on request.
VICTORIAN DIAMOND NECKLACE & WHITE GOLD CHOKER: The multilayer neckpiece, crafted with diamonds and rubies, is detachable and can be worn in three as well as five layers. The choker has fine diamonds and Basra pearls. Available on Amrapalijewels.com; price on request. (Courtesy Amrapali)
Uncut Gold Polki Diamond Bracelet with Emeralds and Rubies <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,38,000
Uncut Gold Polki Diamond Bracelet with Emeralds and Rubies 1,38,000 (Company handout)
ELEPHANT BRACELET: This diamond and emerald piece of jewellery by Narayan Jewellers is pure extravagance. Available on Narayanjewellers.com; price on request
ELEPHANT BRACELET: This diamond and emerald piece of jewellery by Narayan Jewellers is pure extravagance. Available on Narayanjewellers.com; price on request (Courtesy Narayan Jewellers)

Also read | Diwali gifting guide: Luxury gadgets for wherever you go

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    29.10.2021 | 07:03 PM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. Diwali gifting guide: Functional jewellery that shines really bright 
  2. The Diwali luxury gifting guide  
  3. Get ready to mingle with flavoured whiskies 
  4. Diwali gifting guide: Less is more when it comes to skincare and makeup
  5. Diwali gifting guide: For those who want more than mithai

advertisement

Next Story

advertisement