Diwali gifting guide: Functional jewellery that shines really bright 

Whether it’s contemporary or traditional, the customer of today wants jewellery that's practical functional and can complement outfits for any occasion.

Since the start of the pandemic, Tarang Arora, the chief executive officer and creative director of Amrapali Jewels, has been getting requests from customers, asking for jewellery pieces can be moulded in a way that it works well with a wedding outfit as well as for a casual outing. “People want polki, diamond, rubies, emeralds, but all in a way that the same piece of jewellery can be adapted to a different way," he says. "Pandemic has really changed the way we consume jewellery."

Here are some options for you to chose from this festive season:

TIFFANY VICTORIA DIAMOND VINE DROP EARRINGS: Made in 18 carat rose gold, these earrings with mixed-cut diamonds make for a striking pair. Available on Tiffany.com; ₹ 27 lakh (Courtesy Tiffany's )

VICTORIAN DIAMOND NECKLACE & WHITE GOLD CHOKER: The multilayer neckpiece, crafted with diamonds and rubies, is detachable and can be worn in three as well as five layers. The choker has fine diamonds and Basra pearls. Available on Amrapalijewels.com; price on request. (Courtesy Amrapali)

Uncut Gold Polki Diamond Bracelet with Emeralds and Rubies ₹ 1,38,000 (Company handout)

ELEPHANT BRACELET: This diamond and emerald piece of jewellery by Narayan Jewellers is pure extravagance. Available on Narayanjewellers.com; price on request (Courtesy Narayan Jewellers)

