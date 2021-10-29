Diwali gifting guide: Functional jewellery that shines really bright 

Whether it’s contemporary or traditional, the customer of today wants jewellery that's practical functional and can complement outfits for any occasion.
Since the start of the pandemic, Tarang Arora, the chief executive officer and creative director of Amrapali Jewels, has been getting requests from customers, asking for jewellery pieces can be moulded in a way that it works well with a wedding outfit as well as for a casual outing. “People want polki, diamond, rubies, emeralds, but all in a way that the same piece of jewellery can be adapted to a different way," he says. "Pandemic has really changed the way we consume jewellery."
Here are some options for you to chose from this festive season:
