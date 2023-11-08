This Diwali, add some unique shine to your home decor From decorating your living room to creating a temporary indoor games space, here's a quick and easy guide to help you add that extra sparkle in the living space /fashion/trends/diwali-2023-home-decor-interior-design-111699423752988.html 111699423752988 story

Think about using classic patterns in unexpected places, like a geometric rangoli design using flowers on a coffee table or a henna-inspired pattern on cushion covers. (Unsplash)

With Diwali being just around the corner, people are looking for some fresh decor ideas to spruce up their living spaces.

There is no shortage of ideas, thanks to Pinterest and Instagram, but choosing the right design elements that fit one's home can be a bit overwhelming. That's why it is better to curate a selection of current trends, unique and creative design ideas and combine them in a festive way with the use of colours, lighting and fragrances.

Here are some ideas to help you add some sparkle to your home decor:

Embrace the trend of minimalism with a touch of opulence. Incorporate earthy tones, metallic accents, and sustainable materials like bamboo or recycled glass. Opt for statement pieces that reflect traditional craftsmanship with a modern twist. From hand-painted pottery to intricately carved wooden pieces, these artefacts add an artisanal touch to your home.

Invest in a statement piece of decor, like an intricately designed mirror, a vintage clock, or a unique piece of art, to serve as the focal point of a room. Don't forget to add your personal touch to the decor. Family photographs, memorabilia, and cherished artefacts can make your Diwali decor unique and sentimental.

Embrace the uniqueness of handcrafted decor items. Repurpose old sarees into vibrant table runners or use discarded glass bottles as DIY lanterns. Try to explore local markets for handmade items crafted from sustainable materials.

To add a unique touch to your decor, consider using rose quartz for different decor elements. For instance, rose quartz crystal diyas emit a soft, pink glow when lit. They are a beautiful and unique way to add a touch of luxury.

Give traditional motifs a contemporary spin by incorporating them into sleek furniture or minimalist wall art. Think about using classic patterns in unexpected places, like a geometric rangoli design on a coffee table or a henna-inspired pattern on cushion covers. This fusion adds a modern yet traditional vibe to Diwali decor.

You can create an elegant table setup using fresh flower arrangements in bespoke vases, scented candles in sleek candleholders with gold and metallic accents, brass or copper utensils, embroidered tablecloths, and intricately designed serveware. You can also curate table decor and setup for indoor games like poker and card games, using textures like silk, velvet and brocade in your upholstery and cushions.

Optimize your use of vertical space by suspending decorative items such as lanterns. Make the most of your room's corners by featuring tall potted plants embellished with string lights to infuse a festive atmosphere.

Rohini Bagla is founder and principal designer of Studio Rohini Bagla.